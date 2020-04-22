Show support
With our network of community partners, the Lowcountry Food Bank has a proud history of responding to crises and supporting our neighbors who struggle with hunger − every day of the year.
For our neighbors, who are already facing food insecurity, being quarantined to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 means the very real danger of lost wages, further difficulty accessing food, and an increased reliance on the Food Bank to fill their plates. With school closures, job disruptions, lack of paid sick leave and the disproportionate impact on seniors and low-income families, we know the number of people in need will continue to grow.
COVID-19 has brought a tremendous increase in the demands on the Food Bank and our partner agencies. We immediately adjusted our business model due to drastic declines in retail food donations, social distancing limitations on volunteer efforts, and the need for low-contact distributions. We will continue to respond to the COVID-19 crisis throughout our community as needs arise, and we are working hard to reach everyone in need.
We are in this together, and we will continue to need our community’s help! In the last few weeks alone, we have experienced a drastic decline in donated food and have expensed over $500,000 on food and transportation. We know that these expenses will continue to increase as the situation evolves, and we will continue to need monetary and volunteer support to meet the needs of those in our community who are facing hunger. Please visit lowcountryfoodbank.org/covid19/ to give or find resources for yourself or a loved one.
Thank you for supporting our community during this unprecedented time.
Pat Walker
President and CEO
Lowcountry Food Bank
Opioid Crisis
As a reader of the Moultrie News and someone who has family members and patients with addiction history I want to thank you for your weekly story.
The stories are filled with the reality of a life of addiction and how it affects the person and close relatives and inspirational as they share how to get help.
I hope you will continue and wish you much happiness and success.
Annemarie Donato, DNP FNP
Mount Pleasant
Fuel for thought
This morning, just for something to do, I found myself cutting the dried, brown and withered tips off the leaves of my mystery fern. I had to laugh. Who has time for such things except those living under stay-at-home orders? I wondered about a better use of time and decided to relay a message of kindness prompted by this pandemic.
By now, many have received their government relief checks. My friend from high school (which means my longtime friend), is retired from the federal government. Her husband is also retired. They own a home in the suburbs and they both have retirement incomes. Not needing the extra money, this dear lady offered her relief check to others who are not so fortunate. This selfless act brought a smile to my face, joy to my heart and offers much fuel for thought.
Kathleen Cox
Mount Pleasant