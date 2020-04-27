The past month has been an interesting time for journalists. The current health pandemic and shutdown means that we haven’t covered events, sports games or meetings that we normally cover each spring. Instead, we are thinking outside of the box for how we can continue providing excellent local news coverage that will engage our readers and drive page views.
A few weeks ago as I debated how we could to this, I picked up the phone and called South Carolina Press Association Executive Director Bill Rogers. I asked him if we could set up an Editorial Roundtable for editors throughout the state to discuss and brainstorm topic ideas together.
This past Friday afternoon, I helped moderate a successful and beneficial discussion. Over 20 editors from both daily and weekly publications throughout the state joined together to talk about the unprecedented times that journalists face. We talked about how we are each handling COVID-19. We shared “good news” topic ideas. We talked about school updates and approaching virtual graduation ceremonies, we discussed what is driving page views and yielding positive reader response.
As we met for nearly an hour and a half over the phone, I was excited to share about what the Moultrie News team has been working on over the past month. We have continued to provide high quality news and sports stories through the pandemic. I also enjoyed hearing how other editors and reporters are working together to find the features and important topics in their community to write about, while also keeping their readers informed about COVID-19.
Toward the end of the call we started discussing revenue and advertising opportunities for newspapers as we face an unknown time. I assume Rogers will set up a similar call or platform for publishers or sales teams to bounce ideas off one another as we did for editorial purposes. I am really appreciative for the discussion we had last week and look forward to another sometime this summer to keep new editorial ideas flowing. It is reassuring to know that we have this organization and editors in the state to speak with anytime.
I am determined to continue to stress to individuals of all ages and demographics that there is an everlasting need for community newspapers. We write valuable and important local news coverage to keep East Cooper residents informed and educated on what is happening in the area. The Moultrie News has served this community for the past 55 years and looks forward to the next 55 to come. We are dependent on support from advertisers and readers in our area in order to continue this service. Visit moultrienews.com/localnewsfund to read more about how we are seeking your support during this time.
I want to hear from our readers! I’d like to know how you’ve been coping with COVID-19 from home. How have you been spending your time and what have you liked or disliked about these times? You may send these in as letters to the editor to editor@moultrienews.com. Also, if you have a news tip or feature idea, send these to news@moultrienews.com.
I wish you all great health during these times and appreciate all that you do to make our publication such a success. The Moultrie News looks forward to serving you for years to come!
Cecilia Brown is the Editor of the Moultrie News. She can be reached at editor@moultrienews.com or 843-958-7482.