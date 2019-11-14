“Just what did football do for you?”
A fellow emailed me. He had read a comment I made about playing football. I could tell he never played the game. Too bad. No matter what level you play, high school, college or NFL, the sport makes you a better person, but I didn’t tell him that. I thought about his question. Just what did football do for me?
I thought some more. Why do I like football so much? I love the big green field, precisely lined in white. I can’t smell freshly cut grass without thinking of football. I love the uniforms, the colors and helmets. I like the violent hits. The big runs and slants and deep throws. I like to see a receiver blow by a cornerback. I like to see a punt arcing high into the air, spinning like a bullet. I love seeing a great running back juke a would-be tackler out of his shoes. I love a crushing sack that makes the quarterback spit up the ball. I like to see the team break out of the huddle and line up, a great machine where each part contributes to the overall perfection.
I like the pageantry. Banners, flyovers, logos, marching bands, cheerleaders and mascots. If you are a Georgia fan you have the best mascot by far, Uga. Who doesn’t like dogs, excuse me, Dawgs.
I like the emotions. It doesn’t bother me to see an angry coach grab a player by the facemask. I like to see players show emotion after a big score, sack or interception. I like it when a TV camera zooms in on a distraught fan or one celebrating wildly. I like seeing fans stand as one and hearing them roar, an immense chorus. Nothing tops the drama of a drive to victory as the clock ticks down to zero.
I love the ball with its finely pebbled surface and bright white laces. I like to see an official indicate first down, an opponent’s false start and a touchdown. The zebras bring civility to this game of collisions.
I like the traditions. Georgia’s hedges and trumpet solo. Clemson’s rock. Seeing Auburn’s golden eagle fly around Jordan-Hare Stadium. LSU’s Mike the Tiger. And if you’ve never been to the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, you should go. The stadium’s split down the middle: red and black on one side, orange and blue on the other. A spectacle.
So, what did football do for me? Plenty. It makes me feel more alive come fall. It gave me a lifelong desire to stay in shape. It taught me the value of sacrifice and being a team player. Discipline is indeed a game changer. It taught me equality. Something Bill Curry said, once the coach at Georgia Tech and later Alabama, resonates with me. “There is no racism in the huddle.”
Sometimes I dream I’m in a game playing safety. The quarterback drops back. Here comes the receiver. Here comes the ball. Then I wake up and disappointment crushes me.
Some moms don’t let their sons play football because they might get hurt. They shortchange their sons. Yeah, you get hurt. I got knocked out twice, broke three vertebrae, suffered a bruised sternum, jammed fingers and had my leg ripped open when a player missing cleats ran over me. The metal posts sliced me open. The team physician stitched me up and back into the game I went.
My injuries never bother me and I’m glad I have them. Battle scars, they prove I played the greatest game, a game that did me some good, one that makes my life better now that I’m in the fourth quarter of another game, the game we call life.