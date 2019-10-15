Imagine yourself as a passenger on a sinking ship who has decided that it is more important to argue about whose fault the shipwreck was rather than heading for a lifeboat. Assigning blame does not change the circumstance and contributes nothing helpful to offset the impending calamity. I am reminded of the recent story we shared about Walter who approached his father for help when he realized he had become an alcoholic. His father’s response? “It didn’t come from my side of the family.”
It isn’t far into any discussion about an individual who is abusing a substance that we start asking whether their condition was caused by nature or by nurture. Indeed, this is a fundamental question that scientists and people from medicine who are trying to understand the problem of addiction have to grapple with. It is well established that there are genetic links that make some people more susceptible than others to addiction, but we also know that the environment one grows up in also has a great impact on whether someone ends up in that destructive cycle. But once we realize that addiction has found its way into our inner circle of family and friends and is the cause of the havoc that is being wreaked in our lives, is this question really relevant to finding a solution? It rather seems that trying to place blame keeps us living in the problem rather than finding and living in a solution. Illustrating this is the story of Ann, a 60-year-old local resident who has seen both sides of this debate.
Born in the late 1950’s in Wisconsin, Ann was the third child out of four. Her father was extremely bright – in fact not only was he a member of Mensa, the group for high IQ people, he was selected to be a member of Intertel, an even smaller group of the brightest of the bright among the Mensa membership. Her mother also was a bright woman. But both had come from families plagued with addiction, and both used alcohol and prescriptions heavily. Her father founded and built a very successful international engineering firm only to be pushed out of it in his 40’s because of his drinking. Her mother developed a deep grudge about her father’s alcoholism that drove an escalation in her own substance abuse problems, and both died without finding sobriety. In fact Ann remembers that when her father was lying in the hospital dying he had her older brother smuggling vodka into the hospital for him.
The family issues were compounded when Ann was two years old. An older sister, then 5 years old, was struck and killed by an automobile. Her parents struggled with this, but it was never openly discussed. Shortly thereafter another girl was born and the family tried to soldier on. After losing his position in the firm he had founded, Ann’s father took a job in Pennsylvania which didn’t last long either. He did quit drinking for a while, and the family moved again to Charleston in the early 1980’s.
“There were always secrets, everything was swept under the rug” Ann continued. “Both of my parents were deeply ashamed of my father’s alcoholism and the fact that he had lost his job as a partner in that company. The company continued to great success and all of the other partners benefited from that. This caused great jealousy in my mother that she never did get over.”
“When we were growing up Mom was always critical of our weight and appearance. We either had gained too much or lost too much weight in her eyes. She had us doing treatments to reduce the size of our noses because she thought they were too big. At a young age I got the message that I had to live up to some impossible standard and by 13 years old I started rebelling by hanging out with the kids who were drinking and doing pills. So didn’t get much out of school and I stopped developing emotionally in my early teens,” Ann said.
“By the time we moved to Mount Pleasant I was earning a good living in the travel industry. I got away from the pills and other drugs for a while, but business was all about entertaining. Drinking was everywhere and became the norm. I had two children from one marriage then two more from a second, and I did my best to be the “perfect” mom. But I had no coping skills and no tools to work with as life went by. We had a baby born prematurely that died young and my father in law, who I was close with died. Rather than grieve these losses I tried to drink away the pain,” Ann added.
“But soon alcohol wasn’t enough and I found a doctor to prescribe opiates and other drugs. Those quickly turned into addictions and I couldn’t get enough. I found online pharmacies and at one point had seven different pharmacies mailing me prescriptions. I had to balance all of this with work and the family, and it kept escalating out of control. When things would get too bad I would switch back to just alcohol, then when that escalated too far I would switch back to the drugs. Back and forth it went – when the consequences from one substance got to high I would switch to another. I started sneaking mini-bottles of liquor into work just to make it through the day. Then, my oldest child found opiates and fell deeply into addiction. She had a child and just dropped it off at our house right after she gave birth so she could go back to using. So now I had an infant to raise plus my work, and something had to give. It got so out of control that my work told me to take some time off to “get it back together.” But when I took the time off of work I just drank and used more and never did make it back to the job,” Ann said.
“I got a DUI that ended up causing me to separate from my husband. I ended up in a little apartment where things got further out of control. All of my relationships with my family of birth and my own family were burning to the ground. On a whim I decided that I would drive to Florida but while in Georgia I got in an accident that brought another DUI and 30 days in jail. Of all the things that I could have gotten into a wreck with I ran into the back of a beer truck. I guess God has a sense of humor. But that became the beginning of the end of my addiction. I was committed to MUSC’s psychiatric ward and then went to a drug and alcohol treatment program in Florence. That was seven years ago, and I have been sober since,” Ann added.
“My brother and sister both are still caught in the cycle of prescription drugs and drinking, and my oldest daughter is still stuck in that cycle. It has caused untold pain and suffering throughout the family from my earliest memories until the present day. But what has changed is that I have been able to find a program of recovery that works, and am incredibly grateful and happy today,” Ann said.
“My youngest three children witnessed all the pain and misery that my addiction brought, but they came of age since I have been sober. We have all pulled together and we discuss everything openly now – there are no more secrets. A family is only as sick as its secrets, and we don’t allow them anymore. Everything is out in the open. They understand that no one is perfect and that they don’t have to live with the stress of trying to be someone or something they are not. We have all worked hard to learn to be patient and tolerant with each other but we don’t enable each other either,” Ann added.
“We have had the conversations with my grandson and at 16 he says he will never drink or use drugs. He understands that he has genes that probably make him more vulnerable than some others, but he has the choice to not ever start the vicious cycle himself,” Ann said.
“It is as if the family I always craved growing up has finally come to be, and it is as a direct result of me sticking with a program of action that keeps me sober. It wasn’t until I brought all of the secrets that my family taught me to keep out into the light that solutions for these issues became available. I would say to others that addiction is a disease and there is no shame in it. But the shame comes in when we keep secrets. Ignoring these things doesn’t solve them, they just fester and get worse in the dark. But bring things out into the open and solutions will become available. It’s really scary at first, but it is the only way to find solutions that work and keep from passing this on to yet another generation. And that is a lot more productive than trying to figure out who’s to blame for what,” Ann added.
This article series, written the first and third week of each month, is meant to educate the community about addiction in general and the Opioid Crisis in specific that is affecting communities nationwide. We are hopeful that this series will make a difference. When appropriate the names will be changed of those the articles feature. The author welcomes inquiries or shared experiences, and can be reached at David@PhoenixSC.org.