The idea that people caught up in addiction live under bridges is false, yet many people who find themselves without a place to live struggle with addiction too. Curious about this, I found an “open” meeting of Cocaine Anonymous named “The Firing Line” just across the bridge at Charleston’s homeless shelter; “open” meaning that anyone can attend.
An hour early, I sat on a concrete bench by a bicycle rack as men and women came and went. Soon a fairly new pickup truck pulled in and a tall, angular man in his 30s sauntered inside. After a few moments he returned with the key to an adjacent building and got a bag of water bottles out of his truck.
“Hey man, how’s it going?” he asked. “I’m OK” I replied. “Hey, there is a meeting over here for people trying to stay clean if you are interested.” I agreed to attend the meeting, and he gave me a cold bottle of water and introduced himself as “Forest.” Most others he asked gave him curt responses in the negative. But a few did agree to attend, and by meeting time 10 of us were heading over to a small adjacent building.
The subject of the hour-long meeting was how to deal with the mental obsession that leads to the first drink or drug of a binge. Although cocaine was discussed, it seemed to be the consensus of the group that drinking alcohol always seemed to come first, and that any binge ultimately led to the loss of the few things they had left in life.
There was Jeff from Goose Creek, a man in his late 50s who was getting treated for cancer at the VA. Treatments left him too fatigued to work in carpentry as he had most of his life. He said he knew if he started using again he would lose all chance of recovering from the cancer, and he wanted to be around for his grandkids. He had three months without alcohol or any other mind-altering drug.
A 40-something-year-old woman named Mary used to live in Summerville but left home after losing one too many drunken fights and knew if she didn’t stay clean she wouldn’t be able to get back on her feet.
Horace, just arrived from Texas, has a condition called Tourette syndrome. He would burst out in laughter at inappropriate times, or mutter profanities under his breath. Everyone took him in stride, and when his turn to share came he was amazingly articulate as he talked about the synapses in the brain and how drugs affected his mind.
Then there was Fred, in his 60s, who identified himself as a “social crack smoker.” When Forest inquired further about his use and how he ended up in the homeless shelter, Fred admitted that he had “taken a $1,000 out of the savings account one too many times, and his wife had kicked him out.” He made it a couple of days on the streets before getting into the shelter, and was trying to get back in the good graces of his wife. A couple others had been coming to this meeting regularly for a couple of months and had found work and talked about how their chances of getting back into society were nil if they gave in to the obsession. And there were a few others who acted as though they couldn’t identify, but they needed papers signed to show their counselor that they had attended a meeting.
I stayed after the meeting to talk with Forest, and it turns out he lives in Mount Pleasant. In fact, before he ended up on the streets 11 years ago he had lived in Mount Pleasant, returning to the community after a couple of years sober. His story and his insights are worth hearing.
Forest shares, “Yeah, man, I have met a lot of people here over the years that ‘used to live in Mount Pleasant.’ Some ‘used to live’ on Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and Daniel Island too. But it makes sense when you think about it. Out of 80,000 people in Mount Pleasant, probably 8,000 are one injury or illness and a couple of paychecks away from having nowhere to go. But after whatever events happened that made them homelessness, they don’t talk about “living” here or there – they say ‘I stay here or there’ – almost as though when they became homeless they stopped living.”
“I am getting ready to start doing a second meeting here every week – we are hoping that this will reach more people. On Friday nights I go with a church taking food, conversation and hope into the areas that need it the most. We do everything we can for those that are willing to accept help. At a minimum we give them some decent food and pray with them– maybe the only good food and hope they get that week.”
On why he named the meeting “The Firing Line,” Forest says simply: “This is it, man. This is the front line in this war. People out here get picked off with regularity. Many struggle with mental illness and just aren’t capable of functioning in society. Then there are those that have had bad financial downturns and don’t have any family or friends to turn to. Others found themselves in a violent living situation where living on the streets seemed safer than being ‘at home.’ A lot get stuck in false pride – they aren’t going to rely on anyone for anything, they wanna prove they don’t need help.”
“They see people look at them disgusted or avoid looking at all; they don’t like where they are but they don’t see a way out. Some of them were addicted to various substances before they found the streets, but for anyone struggling out there the temptation to get a little bit of temporary relief through alcohol or a drug is strong. Soon they lose any hope of escaping their situation.”
Raised in the Charleston area, Forest says he never felt he belonged anywhere, even with his family. He used to walk an extra mile to and from school so his classmates didn’t know he lived in a trailer park. In middle school it was the kids smoking cigarettes and pot that seemed the easiest to be friends with, and the cycle of addiction began. By age 24 when he got sober, he had been in and out of jails and rehab facilities. He was addicted to any drug that was available. He lived on the streets and speaks the language, and today he tries to help as many as he can.
In the 10 years he has been sober, Forest took on an apprenticeship in the trades and now owns his own business. He employs 10 to 20 people depending on the jobs he has going, helping others who need a hand up whenever possible.
Of his work at the homeless shelter, Forest says: “People are always coming and going, that’s just the way it is here. Sometimes I have 15 or 20 that are coming to meetings, and other times no one wants to come. I don’t often get to see if people are helped by my efforts – they don’t show up anymore and you don’t know if they found a way out, if they are back on the streets or if they died or got locked up. Sometimes I will see them back on the streets on Friday nights, and sometimes I see someone in public that has found their way out of the cycle and is doing well. But it always helps me. No matter what is going on in my life, I leave here with a feeling of gratitude not just for those what I have today but for life in general. I have a young son who has never seen his dad drink or use a drug, and I am determined to keep it that way. I have people who depend on me keeping my company going so they can support themselves and their families. Today I have quality, honest relationships with everyone around me.”
“I look at it like this. If I am on a beach and there are thousands of starfish dying that can’t get back in the water, there is no way I can throw all those starfish back in the ocean. But if I save just one, to that one starfish my efforts mean everything.”
In our next article I hope to check back in with WakeUp Carolina, who has made great strides working locally on the Opioid Epidemic. In the meanwhile, perhaps we can take a lesson from Forest. We can’t be everything to everyone, but perhaps we can be a giant for just one person who needs and wants help.
This article series, written the first and third week of each month, is meant to educate the community about addiction in general and the Opioid Crisis in specific that is affecting communities nationwide. We are hopeful that this series will make a difference. When appropriate the names will be changed of those the articles feature.