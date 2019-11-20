This article series, written the first and third week of each month, is meant to educate the community about addiction in general and the Opioid Crisis in specific that is affecting communities nationwide. We are hopeful that this series will make a difference. When appropriate the names will be changed of those the articles feature. The author welcomes inquiries or shared experiences, and can be reached at David@PhoenixSC.org. If you or someone you love is suffering from substance abuse, please contact The Charleston Recovery Center. Hope is within reach. Contact Jessie Thar at (843) 263-9551, Ryan Strobis at (843) 330 7374 or Ronnie Byers at (843) 270-1588.