In “Life’s Little Instruction Book,” H. Jackson Brown says “Never deprive someone of hope, because it might be all they have.” But there are sources of misery that lead to a place of hopelessness so deep that the one suffering gives up on life altogether. These depths of despair rob one of everything – even the ability to see that they still have choices. Being trapped in this pain can seem worse than losing life itself and many are led to pay the ultimate price. This dark place is where un-arrested addiction leads.
But when someone is shown a way out of this agony a flame is ignited that has its own special energy. And when a group experiences this it becomes contagious. I don’t know a word for this type of vitality, but I found it in abundance at Charleston Recovery Center, better known as Ashley Hope.
Ronnie Byers, a self-described alcoholic/addict of the “hopeless variety” founded Ashley Hope in 2009. Having found long-term sobriety at age 60 through AA’s 12 steps he realized that the only way he was going to stay sober was by helping others. Remarkable things followed and as a result there is a place in Charleston where hundreds of men and women of the “hopeless variety” have found long-term sobriety.
The recovery center is in an old house nestled up to a tidal marsh and surrounded by mature live oaks while nearby apartments house longer term residents. At any given time roughly 50 men and women are living in the properties and actively engaged in the program. This is not a clinical setting with doctors, nurses and psychiatrists. This harkens back to the early days of AA when it was found that for those who were hopelessly addicted there was nothing more reliable for staying away from the next drink or drug as helping others that were also trying to get sober.
Life at the center revolves around doing what it takes to achieve this long-term sobriety as laid out in the basic textbook of Alcoholics Anonymous. Six times a day everyone gathers in a meeting room for various workshops and discussions. At the beginning of each meeting a preamble is read which talks about the problem they are facing and the solution available. In part it reads: “You may like this program or you may not like this program, but the fact remains that it works.”
A newcomer arrived; a woman in her young 20s. The residents and staff all went outside to greet her, offering a handshake or a hug and a “welcome home.” After the greeting, everyone headed in for a welcome meeting. Each person introduced him or her-self along with giving their age and where they were from, ranging from 19 to 63 years old. When the woman was asked if she wanted to share what brought her to the center, she spoke about years of not being able to break a cycle of alcohol and Xanax abuse. Ronnie then called a young woman to the front who shared a similar story.
Nineteen-year-old Beth talked about her personal struggles with Xanax and alcohol. The daughter of a law enforcement officer, she grew up in a good home lacking nothing. The oldest of five, she never felt like she fit in. When her mom went to work she ended up doing a lot of the cooking and cleaning and developed a feeling that she was entitled to something more. She had been to a counselor at age 10 who gave her prescriptions but she wanted more. She drank at age 13, and when she woke up with a hangover she decided to drink some more to get rid of it. Although with alcohol life “didn’t hurt as bad,” it was too obvious and hard to get. So she searched the Internet for what might make her feel good. Xanax sounded promising, so she started asking around for it and was able to start getting it from acquaintances. Then she found an old prescription of opiates in her mom’s medicine cabinet that said it might cause euphoria and she was off to the races. By 11th grade she dropped out of school and found herself going in and out of treatment centers. She ended up arrested for multiple charges including possession of Xanax, pot and paraphernalia.
She came to Ashley Hope at age 18 but left after a few months, ending up on the streets where things got even worse. She tried whatever she could get her hands on to kill the pain – and nothing was working. A little over a year ago she returned to the center and just celebrated a year sober on Oct. 19.
“I wasn’t going to stay sober or alive if I didn’t do something. This place is different — it has a different feel. There is an energy here, it is like the whole house is breathing and alive. All day every day I have an alcoholic/addict standing in front of me that is hurting and I keep myself sober and out of trouble by helping them,” Beth said.
I asked Ryan, one of the men’s program directors, about the diversity of the group. “Addiction doesn’t discriminate, but the solution to addiction doesn’t discriminate either,” Ryan said. “People come here from all different places, different socio-economic situations and with different drugs of choice. Right now we have residents from Maine, Oregon, California and Florida — literally all four corners of the nation. There are nurses, chefs, waitresses, executives, real estate brokers – you name it and they have been here. We get a lot of mothers who have lost custody of their children and people facing difficult legal issues. But anyone who wants to live and live sober can do it as long as they can follow simple direction, put other’s needs in front of their own and trust that this process will bring them everything they need.”
Curious about the problems that must come from having men and women in such close quarters, I spoke with Thomas, the center’s program director. “We demonstrate how to treat each other as brothers and sisters. We have to learn that life is not about what we can get, but rather than what we can give. Our rule is no fraternizing and no pairing off – and we don’t really have a problem with it. I personally hope to spend the rest of my life in the business of helping people in desperation. I delight in watching the change that happens in the people who come here. Someone I wouldn’t trust with the remote control becomes an awesome person in just a few short months.”
I also spoke with numerous residents about their background and how they felt about the center. The one thing all struggle with is guilt and shame for what they have done to get the drugs they needed and the behaviors the drugs led them to engage in. Throughout the day I would see these same people sitting with longer-term residents and staff, working through the 12 steps and finding solutions to these issues.
In the midst of all of this there is much laughter and camaraderie, and I couldn’t help but laugh at many of the stories I heard. There was the accomplished screenwriter whose opiate addiction led to homelessness. He slept in a golf course pavilion and spent his days in a public library. While there he would criticize people’s choices of books, looking down on those read the works of authors he deemed unworthy. Then there was the 58-year-old Marine Corp veteran that was so addled from crack cocaine and alcohol that he tried to convince a convenience store clerk that a honey bun was a weapon and she needed to give him money for more crack. She wasn’t impressed and had him arrested.
But the most common theme in private conversation was about estranged children and parents and brothers and sisters. Everyone I spoke to deeply desired to heal these relationships, become a productive member of society and enjoy life. And for the first time in many years they were beginning to believe that there just might be a way to accomplish that.
Those few people who find a way to step out of crushing depths of loneliness and despair brought on by addiction find hope, and after several days immersed in this I emerged on a high of my own. But it wasn’t a high brought on by the abundance of confections and coffee they serve. I was buoyed up by the hope in others to a degree that I did not expect.