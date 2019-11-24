My wife has come a long way when it comes to animals. I remember the first time she came to my parents’ house, nearly 30 years ago. She went to get some ice out of the freezer. She immediately shut it and turned to me. “There’s a bird in there. And not a turkey. A big bird. Just … in there.”
I was excited to see what my dad had brought home. (It was roadkill hawk.) For some reason, she stuck around, rather than going with her first instinct, which was to walk out of the house, get in her car and just keep driving.
Now lest you think we just go around collecting roadkill, my dad had picked the hawk up for a reason. I am guessing this was for educational purposes, as he is a biologist.
Over the years, she has grown more comfortable with animals. In fact, she has become a downright fan. Our China cabinet contains exactly zero pieces of China. Rather, there are skulls, shells, snake skins and the like. You may wonder why she would allow something like that to grace our dining room. As she has pointed out: she has had far more people stop and talk about what’s in our China cabinet than most people do. So it’s a good conversation starter.
As her acceptance and even love of animals has grown, she has kept that love at a distance. When we catch critters, she is happy to learn about them and look at them and such. But she is probably not going to be diving in the mud for a salamander any time soon.
The same goes with the animals in our house. While she is fine with our dogs over the years, the other pets that have come in and out of our door over the years have been at a distance. She is happy to watch a snake, but she’s got no interest in handling it.
But one thing I knew that we would never have in our house was a bird. My wife does not like birds. At least not personal contact with them. When we go to a zoo that has one of those lorikeet feeding areas, you can go ahead and secure your bet that she will not go in that enclosure. At. All.
So you can imagine how my world was absolutely turned upside down when she approached me a while back and said, “So I think we should get Parker a bird.”
Wait. Huh?
Turns out a friend was looking to rehome a parakeet and she thought it would be a good addition for our son’s room. I stared at her. She understood my confusion. “I know,” she said. “I know.”
So now we have a bird - Larry Bird, in fact, a chirpy little fella who loves to hang out with our son as he does homework and who will occasionally sit on our dog’s back as our dog gives us a look that says, “I don’t deserve this.”
He’s a great bird with a great personality and has been a wonderful addition to the house. I may or may not have caught my wife on occasion having a conversation with Larry while upstairs near his cage.
I am not sure where this continuing animal evolution will take my wife. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if I walked in the house and found that she had decided it was time we had a monkey. I just hope she figures out a way to keep it out of our China cabinet. I’d hate for it to mess with our skulls.