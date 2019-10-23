Q: My son’s middle school teacher insists on writing all of his notes in cursive, which my son cannot read. In his elementary school, they did not teach cursive, so it’s not his fault. I’ve asked the teacher to please write his notes in print, not just for my son but to make it easier for the other students who are struggling too, but he refuses. What should I do?
You should thank this teacher for helping you to see a glaring hole in your son’s education and then you should make your son learn how to read cursive. Of course, if you want your son to be only partially literate for the rest of his life, you have other options, but I recommend taking the path that offers him the best opportunity for success.
Perhaps it is true that elementary teachers don’t teach cursive anymore, though all of the ones I know still do. What is more likely is that students don’t practice it much. In today’s world, students are more accustomed to doing schoolwork with the hunt and peck method on a Chromebook (or, more ridiculously, the “two thumbs” technique on a Smartphone).
This is to their detriment because when students go to middle and high school where note-taking is a much more important study skill, they are ill-prepared to do it. Most teachers there − clued in to the research that shows how much worse it is for students to take notes digitally (see the 2016 study published in Psychological Science, for example) − make kids take notes the old fashioned way.
Thus a problem has arisen. When students have to use pen and paper, they now almost universally write everything in print because they’ve lost the ability to use cursive. “What you don’t use, you lose,” my physics teacher used to say. This takes a lot longer partly because, while they use print more than cursive, they still don’t practice it very much.
Ask any teacher who has been around for 20 years and they’ll tell you that it takes today’s child twice as long to write the same amount of notes that was required in the past. It takes some kids so long that their parents pursue medical waivers to block teachers from requiring them to do it at all.
This slowdown in the acquisition of content might be one small reason why students aren’t learning as much as they did 20 years ago. I have no science behind that, but it makes sense.
I do not make my students write in cursive because there isn’t enough money in this profession for me to fight that particular battle. But I do − like the teacher described above − require students to be able to read it. My feeling is that when the day comes that a former student has to go to his boss and ask her to please read her hand-written memo out loud because “I never learned how to read cursive in school,” I don’t want the abject humiliation to be on my shoulders.
So, to a point, I do sympathize with you that your child should have been taught this useful skill and made to practice it. Where you lose me, however, is your insistence that the teacher stop using cursive in class because your child can’t read it.
Teachers do not exist to make things “easy” for children. Nor are they trying to make things difficult. Their job is to teach. They are trying to prepare children for a pied world requiring an array of skills, including the ability to read in cursive, a writing method used by millions of people every day. Teachers are not obligated to make a skill disappear from the classroom because a child is too lazy to learn it.
And by using the word “laziness,” I am being charitable, for the alternatives − selfishness, arrogance, and obstinacy − are traits that are much more difficult to overcome. It would take the average 8th grader all of two minutes to Google the words “how to read cursive.” From there, the entire alphabet could be learned in a weekend, including time to practice.
When a parent would rather change the world than change his child, it bodes poorly for the child’s future. When faced with a hill or a slight upward incline (“mountain” as a metaphor in this case would strain belief), the best parents teach their child to confront it with an attitude of “How can I get over it?” Not “Who will carry me across?” or “How can I make it disappear?”
Hills, you see, are not the enemy. Apathy, ignorance, excuse-making and helplessness are. To reinforce a small piece of the armor your child will need for fiercer battles ahead, I recommend that you have him rest his phone this weekend and invite him to learn cursive instead.