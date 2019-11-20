Q: My son puts his all into the papers he writes, and when he gets them back, they’re marked up with errors, but very little of the good writing is praised and he’s demoralized. Another problem is the assignments. I think if his teacher would assign more creative writing topics, he would do better. What’s going wrong here?
This is a good time to give you my theory that there are, broadly, two kinds of teachers and parents: extractors and instillers. An extractor parent with an instiller teacher can result in an unhappy parent. I think that’s what’s going on here.
Instillers are teachers who see their students as empty vessels needing to have knowledge and character poured into them.
Extractors see children as already possessing greatness and talent deep within and the task of education is to pull it out.
Contemporary teaching (and parenting) arcs toward extraction. This can clearly be seen in the revision of something called “Bloom’s taxonomy,” a hypothetical hierarchy of “thinking” that every teacher is forced to accept as gospel.
At the bottom of the old hierarchy was straight up “knowledge.” Knowing your times tables or how a bill is passed, for example. The revised taxonomy has no room for “knowledge” at all. Apparently that provincial sort of thinking doesn’t exist anymore.
More telling is what is at the very top. The apex of the old Bloom’s was “evaluation.” It was believed that the pinnacle of higher order thinking was to critically examine something and make logical decisions about its effectiveness. Students might, for example, evaluate the validity of the Brown vs. the Board of Education decision.
Resting atop the new Bloom’s is “creating.” Today’s schools are much less about intelligent critical decision-making and are much more about creative production. An example assignment is “Create your own Constitution for an imaginary new country.”
Extractors and Instillers, with their very different philosophical viewpoints, possess a number of important distinctions.
An instiller, for example, is much more pleased with a 100 on a spelling test than with a beautiful, construction paper pumpkin that can be taped to the wall.
This is because instillers believe that what comes out of a child (his “product”) is less to be admired and more to be utilized as a means of assessment and avenue for improvement. Extractors believe that what comes out is to be esteemed, applauded, and showcased.
Instillers are more about the inculcation of practical skills. Extractors prefer the display of artistic expression. In the formerly instiller-dominated educational culture, there were more vocational courses for auto mechanics, home economics, masonry and woodworking. In their place today are galleries, coffee houses, and performing arts centers.
The tools of instillers and extractors are different. For the instiller, it’s typically about books, paper, and pencils. For the extractor, it’s often cardboard, glue, markers and glitter. Electronically, instillers prefer Wikipedia; extractors prefer iMovie.
The instiller says, “I teach you so you yourself can be edified, so you can have at your ready all the tools necessary to live a life of independence.” The extractor says, “You already possess these tools within you. With my coaching and your collaboration with peers, you will be able to produce something that pleases us.”
An instiller sees modest talent and says “Good, but hedge your bets. Get as much learning as you can so when you mature, you can do whatever you want.” An extractor sees modest talent and says, “Keep believing in yourself and you’ll be the next YouTube star, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”
In its purest implementation, the students of instillers seek improvement, while the students of extractors seek approval. I’ve never met a 100% pure instiller or extractor, however. There are just strong leanings one way or another.
None of this is to say that instillers never provide opportunities for students to demonstrate their skills. Nor does it mean that extractors never teach lessons. It’s just that the end goal of each is different: instillers let students showcase their work to give them a glimpse of what achievement feels like. Extractors teach the lessons because it’s necessary to produce better products.
There are pitfalls for both. For the instiller, if her students are not self-motivated, they may be inadequately prepared for the world. For the extractor’s students, being told “Believe in yourself and all of your dreams will come true,” means they might wake up one day to realize that they are not as amazing as we told them they were.
Be careful what you wish for, parent. Too much of a good thing isn’t as wonderful as it sounds. I recommend that you let your son’s teachers be who they are, encourage him to adapt and be grateful that he is receiving a little balance in an educational system where uniformity is the current touchstone.