Q: There’s no evidence that school uniforms increase student performance and uniforms go against our students’ freedom of expression. Shouldn’t they be able to express themselves through their apparel?
Sometimes you don’t need evidence. Is there any evidence that wearing shoes increases performance? Using lockers? Wearing underwear? Probably not, but all of these things pass the universal standard of common sense, so we go along with them regardless. The same may be said of school uniforms.
Yes, students should be able to express themselves, but you must admit that a t-shirt is an awful cheap and flimsy way of doing so. Don’t you think a better way is through one’s words, deeds and actions?
Of course many people would prefer cheap and flimsy. It solves the problem of how to evaluate others or have them evaluate us without actually knowing anything about them.
Have you ever referred to someone you don’t even know as “rednecky” or “preppy” or a “granola” or a “deplorable?” Probably you made such a snap judgment based largely on what the individual was wearing. It’s even possible that’s exactly what they wanted you to think.
But very often we find out that when we actually talk to someone for fifteen minutes, there’s much more nuance to our one-dimensional assessment. We discover that they’re not as bad (or sometimes as good) as we first thought.
Uniforms are a subtle way to teach students to look deeper. They discourage superficial (and often inaccurate) judgments. Furthermore, they inspire kids who really want to show what’s inside of them to do so in a bolder way, one that requires sparking a conversation or forming a relationship. One that requires just a little bit of positive risk-taking.
Unfortunately we are becoming risk averse when it comes to relationships. We don’t want to talk to someone with different views from us; at times we’re even hostile. We choose sides and fraternize only with our teammates. Everyone else is at best our spectators or at worst our adversaries. Instead of getting to know someone before deciding if we want to date them, we plug our prejudices into an online app and scroll through the pre-sorted compatibles to find an alluring face.
But is this the best environment in which to raise our kids? Might there not be benefits to “getting to know” someone? Is there not a certain healthy empathy that can be sown from nudging our kids into widening their social circles?
People often speak of diversity as something that brings “strength” to a community. Getting rid of uniforms does just the opposite. Assessing people by their attire, particularly with older students, is a quick and easy way for students to blackball each other, ensuring that everyone stays within their tightly formed (and well advertised) cliques.
But what I have witnessed at my school is that uniforms inspire real diversity. In order to know if a fellow student meets with approval, one has to actually talk to and do things with him. And by that time, one has already spent so much time getting to know the other student that they’ve become friends. Thus it’s not uncommon to see a football jock and a Dungeons and Dragons enthusiast exchanging friendly banter at the lunch table.
It’s no coincidence, then, that most of our students love their school. This has to be in part because they dress themselves every day in our logo and colors. As any police officer, pilot, athlete, or soldier can tell you, uniforms build camaraderie.
We adults like to pat ourselves on the back and say, “Our kids love school because of the great teachers.” But nah. We’re just like teachers everywhere else. The students love going to our school because it’s where they have friends. And when you’re 12 or 13 years old, going to school with a bunch of people who are mostly nice to you is a commodity that cannot be overstated.
Fashion icon Sophia Amoruso says that our clothes are “the suit of armor in which we battle the world.” Is there anything that increases our confidence more than knowing that we are fighting as part of a team, a family or a group of people who say, “I wear the armor, too, and we are in this together”?
Uniforms are not going to be what turns a bad student into a good one or a failing school into a success. But by now we should realize that no one thing ever will. School excellence is not a tower carved from a monolith; it is created from the skillful stacking of many strong bricks. It comes about by the accumulation of countless small, good decisions.
Uniforms are a modest but sturdy part of the masonry.