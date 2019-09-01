August was a great culmination of our Summer Reading Program: a Universe of Stories. We had our Back-to-School Jamboree on Saturday, Aug. 3. The cloudy weather did not dampen our spirits. We held our event inside featuring a 9-1-1 Safety Education Booth. The children were asked important safety questions and received prizes. We also had Angeleka Manigault, a wonderful and engaging storyteller for the Jamboree. She did a fun craft with the children. The children also participated in a raffle and each child received a prize to take home.
Back by popular demand, was the Otranto Road Library Puppet Players. “Reach for the Stars” was a delightful selection of stories about looking to the skies and realizing your dreams. On Thursday, Aug.15, we had a special final summer reading event that included storytime, exercise, games, and drumming.
Our feature program for September is Stuffed Animal Adoption Day and Storytime. We have animals waiting to be adopted into a loving home, so come by and choose your new friend. Our favorite furry friend will visit again from the STAR Therapy Reading program so come read to a furry friend. Make a card for your grandparents to take home or display in the library at the Circulation Desk in celebration of Grandparents’ Day. Something special for our adult patrons, Beginning Spanish will be featured this month after several requests. Remember to browse our Charleston Pride Book Display before leaving the library.
September events
- Basic Spanish for Adults with Ms. Guerard
Thursdays, Sept. 12, 19, and 26 at 10:30 a.m. Learn Basic Spanish with Ms. Guerard.
- STAR Therapy Dogs Storytime
Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 am.
Come read to your favorite furry friends.
- Stuffed Animal Adoption Day and Storytime
Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. Adopt a stuffed animal and listen to stories together.
- Charleston Pride Book Display
Throughout September
Browse books on display that were selected in recognition of Charleston Pride Month.
- Grandparents’ Day Card Creation and Display
Create a card for your Grandparents to display at the Circulation Desk or take home.