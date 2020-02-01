Village Branch Library ushered in the New Year with a special storytime and craft celebrating all things new and our big dreams for the future. As usual, the children enjoyed reading to our STAR Therapy dogs. And though we might not have snow here in Charleston, our young patrons still cozied up to enchanting winter stories and enjoyed a winter craft. The month of January allowed patrons to peruse a varied display of books honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
During the month of February children can share a valentine to your loved one to display at the front of the circulation desk. As usual, our favorite furry friends will be with us on the second Saturday of the month. We will have our annual Valentine’s Day storytime and craft. Finally a book display in February will be in honor of President’s Day. See you at the library.
February events:
STAR Therapy Dogs Reading Program
Saturday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m.
Come read to your favorite furry friends.
Valentine’s Day Storytime and Craft
Thursday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m.
Come enjoy Valentine’s Day stories and create cards for your loved ones.
Book Display in honor of President’s Day
Come browse our book display during the month of February.
Activity Zone
Enjoy coloring pages, puzzles, checkers and other games.