Fall is in the air and it can be felt at Village Branch Library. We celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month throughout October with a book display for our patrons. We also offered Loteria Game Day, a traditional game of chance similar to bingo. We have the game at the library, so if you are interested, come and give it a try. As always, our favorite STAR Therapy Dogs visited and children read to their favorite furry friends. Our annual Halloween Storytime and Craft is always a lot of fun with spooky stories and a craft. The children enjoy getting dressed up in their costumes to win a prize.
Our featured program for November is a Storytime, "Thank you, Omu!" By Oge Mora. A special event for Read for the Record. Read for the Record is the world’s largest shared reading experience where we join others and set a record for the most people reading the same book on the same day.
Our annual Art Show takes place throughout the month of November. This has become a yearly tradition. The children create great works of art which are displayed at the Circulation Desk. Our Thanksgiving Storytime and Craft will round out the month and we look forward to our young patrons attending. Throughout November, we will have a book display honoring Veteran’s Day. Happy Thanksgiving.
Events:
- Read for the Record on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. Come hear a special storytime, "Thank you, Omu!"
- STAR Therapy Dogs on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Come read to your favorite furry friends.
- Thanksgiving Storytime and Craft on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.
- Annual Art Show will be throughout the month of November. Create a piece of original artwork to display.
- Veterans Day Book Display will be throughout the month of November. Browse our book display honoring Veterans Day.