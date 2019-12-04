November was a great month at Village Branch Library. We took part in Read for the Record, the world’s largest shared reading experience. This year’s book, "Thank You Omu!" written and illustrated by Oge Mora, taught us about the joy of sharing a very special soup with her neighbors. After our reading, the children were given an assortment of ingredients and recipes to create their own soup at home. As always, we were visited by our favorite furry friends of the STAR Therapy Reading Program on the second Saturday of each month.
Our Annual Art Show lasted through the month of November. We had a great and unique display this year as always. The patrons enjoyed seeing the work of our talented children. Winners will be listed in the next edition of the Moultrie News. Our Thanksgiving Storytime and Craft took place on Thursday, Nov. 21 where we spoke of the meaning of Thanksgiving and the themes of gratitude and sharing.
Throughout the month, we had a Veterans Day Book Display honoring our veterans. Our Activity zone is quite popular and the children are enjoying the various games along with the coloring pages.
December begins with our STAR Therapy Dogs on Dec. 14. We have a special adult program led by an area artist who will be making ornaments with us for the holidays on Dec. 12 Our Holiday Storytime and Craft program is Thursday, Dec. 19.
Have great holidays.
Upcoming events:
STAR Therapy Dogs Reading Program
Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m.
Special Ornament Making Program
Adult program
Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m.
Holiday Storytime and Craft
Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m.
Activity Zone
Throughout December
Enjoy coloring pages, puzzles, checkers and other games.