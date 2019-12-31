The holiday spirit is in the air. Village Branch Library offered an ornament making program with area artist, Pam Brooks, creating lovely snowflakes. As usual our STAR Therapy Dogs Reading Program was a big success. The children love reading to our furry friends. Our Holiday Storytime and Craft included enchanting holiday stories and a fun craft for the children. The children learned about Christmas traditions around the world and created festive ornaments.
Our annual Children’s Art Show was enjoyed by all. All of the entries were wonderful. Our young patrons are so talented and imaginative. First place was awarded to Walton Clark for Thanksgiving, second place was awarded to Tristan Fiveash for Thor and third place was awarded to Nathaniel Edwards for The Train in the Night. Award winners received art materials and a ribbon for their entries.
We will have a New Year’s Storytime and Craft event on Thursday, Jan. 9, and a Winter Wonderland Storytime and Craft on Jan. 30. Our STAR Therapy Dogs will be with us as usual on the second Saturday of the month. Please remember to browse our book display in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the month of January. We wish all of our wonderful patrons Happy Holidays.
January events
New Year’s Storytime and Craft
Thursday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m.
STAR Therapy Dogs Reading Program
Saturday, Jan. 11, 10:30 a.m.
Winter Wonderland Storytime and Craft
Thursday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m.
Book display in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s. birthday
Come browse our book display during the month of January.
Activity Zone
Enjoy coloring pages, puzzles, checkers and other games.