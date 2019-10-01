Fall is just around the corner at Village Branch Library. We had a great summer with our Summer Reading Program: a Universe of Stories. But now we are ready for all the exciting things coming our way. September has been a good month. Our adult patrons are really enjoying Basic Spanish for Adults with Ms. Guerard. The class is so popular that we added another session. Hola! Of course, we had our favorite furry friends from the STAR Therapy Dog Reading Program on the second Saturday of the month. And in honor of Charleston Pride month, we have a book display for browsing and check-out. Stuffed Animal Adoption Day and Storytime aligns with a system-wide theme and we were so excited to have our young patrons come and meet their new stuffed animal friend and read stories together.
October begins with Basic Spanish for Adults with Ms. Guerard and then we have something new and different in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Loteria Bingo Game for young adults and adults, with Mexican candy prizes. Our STAR Therapy Dogs will be joining us the second Saturday. Come take a look at our Activity Zone. We have added some fun board games to our coloring corner.
October Events:
- Basic Spanish for Adults with Ms. Guerard will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m.
- Loteria Bingo Game to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month will be held Thursday, Oc. 10 at 11 a.m.
- STAR Therapy Dog Reading Program will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m.