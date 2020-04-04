Hello everyone, we hope you are all doing well. We will miss seeing all of you at our annual Easter Egg Hunt this weekend as it has been cancelled.
Even though Village Branch Library is physically closed to our patrons at this time, please take advantage of all of the online programs and offerings of Charleston County Public Library (CCPL). So many great and wonderful things are happening so that you can still stay connected to our library.
CCPL is offering virtual programming, digital resources and services. More information can be found at CCPL/Learnathome for more details. Storytimes are available too!
Charleston residents can now apply for a temporary digital library card. This eCard provides free access to most of CCPL's digital resources during the library closures. Applications must be made online and may require one to two days for processing. Applicants will not receive a physical card but will receive a card number that they can use to access the library's array of digital offerings. Sign up online at ccpl.org/ecard. Free Wi-Fi is available for our patrons who park outside our facility. The service will extend to across the street and to the right of our building to the next curb to the left of our building at the end of the Masonic Temple. Walden security and Mount Pleasant police will patrol the area daily.
So, as you can see, there are many resources available to you and we hope that you continue to access them to meet your library needs at this time. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Stay safe. Be well.