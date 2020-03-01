February was filled with love at Village Branch Library. Our Valentine’s Day storytime and craft celebrated the holiday with sweet stories of sharing kindness and affection with others. Card making art materials were available in the activity zone for the month of February. Our patrons were invited to create Valentine cards for someone special and were also invited to create cards to the animals for SEWE (Southeastern Wildlife Exposition).
As always, children enjoyed being with the wonderful dogs of the Star Therapy Dogs Reading Program. We had a special book display in honor of President’s Day which was available for browsing the whole month. Our Activity Zone is enjoyed by our younger patrons, with puzzles, checkers and a variety of games.
March is going roar in like a lion as the saying goes as we celebrate Read Across America on March 2. Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss! We are very excited to have our two celebrity readers, local news anchor Octavia Mitchell and Mount Pleasant Fire Chief, Mike Mixon. We hope you can join us for great stories, activities, and the opportunity to climb aboard and explore a firetruck and meet our firefighters. Our furry friends will be with us on the second Saturday and we will once again celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.
March Events:
Read Across America
Monday, March 2, 10 a.m.
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ Birthday.
Hear great stories from our celebrity readers.
Star Therapy Dogs Reading Program
Saturday, March 14, 10:30 a.m.
Come read to your favorite furry friends.
St. Patrick’s Day Storytime and Craft
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with special stories and a craft.
Tuesday, March 17, 11 a.m.
Activity Zone
Enjoy coloring pages, puzzles, checkers and a variety of games.
Book Display
Women’s History Month
Browse our book display honoring Women’s History Month.