Summer reading is in full swing at Village Branch Library. Children learned about safety with the ThinkFirst for Kids Safety Program that focused on keeping children safe with the usual summer activities and recreation. Our favorite STAR Therapy Dog program was enjoyed by the children on our usual second Saturday. We learned beginning Spanish with Ms. Guerard who will be returning to do Basic Spanish in September for our adult patrons. Rounding out our month was a fun and educational storytime and scavenger hunt which took place both inside and outside the library. Family Storytime took place every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in July. The children enjoyed hearing stories and doing a craft afterwards. Some of our themes harmonized with summer reading, such as space and reaching for our dreams.
August has lots of excitement in store as we look forward to the last month of our Summer Reading Program. Our Back-to-School Jamboree will feature African Drumming with Miss Nina and Company, a favorite of our patrons. Along with Miss Angeleka who will be doing a storytime and hands-on craft and we will also feature a 9-1-1 safety booth with important information and giveaways. On Aug. 8, we will have the Otranto Road Puppet Show: Reach for the Stars, about looking to the skies and realizing our dreams. So join us as we celebrate the great universe of stories and our shared love of reading.
August events:
Back-to-School Jamboree
Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m.
Otranto Road Puppet Players: Reach for the Stars
Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m.
STAR Therapy Dogs Reading Program
Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m.