This article features Jay Shifman, a man in his young 30s who has been through the wringer of prescribed medications. He responded to our recent article on Benzodiazepines and his story has numerous points well worth considering. He shares his story:
“I’ve never met an addict that wasn’t fighting in some way” Shifman says. “Addiction is a destructive illness that divorces parts of the brain from itself and suspends the sufferer in a constant state of self-battle, like a person drowning who reaches the surface just long enough to elongate the suffering and glimpse redemption − yet never fully break free. It isn’t surprising that the suicide rate among addicts is so high. You can only suffer this sort of abuse for so long before you reach a breaking point. It doesn’t matter how strong you are. Torture breaks everyone eventually.”
“I was born into a good family. The oldest of four boys, I rarely wanted for much. I had love, support and happiness. I went to good schools, played sports, sang in the school chorus and had plenty of friends.”
“The trouble began when I was a pre-teen. I was rambunctious and distracted easily, my verbal filter almost nonexistent. My grades suffered and I spent much time in detention. Unfortunately, this was the mid-1990s and my generation was being used as lab rats in a grand social experiment − using prescription drugs to modify children’s behavior. In 1996, there were 1.3 million prescriptions to help kids focus, by 1999 it had risen to 9 million. Starting with Ritalin in middle school and except for a few weeks in high school when a fellow test subject and I threw away our medication, I wasn’t off pills until I finally swore off them for good at 23. By then I’d slipped deeply into a psychiatrist and psychologist-fed and supported addiction.”
“Looking back, the actions of these men so trusted by my family is shocking. While certain aspects of my ‘over-active’ child-ness did diminish during the time I was on the next four or five different prescriptions that were thrust upon me, my brain was never given a chance to mature and adapt to adulthood. When my psychologist explained that I was beginning to show signs of a mood disorder, my family believed him. I believed him. We trusted him. It couldn’t be that my brain was just addled from constant chemical inundations. He said I was sick. So I was.”
“I am not diminishing the significant work that has been made in the field of mental health over the past decades. The groundbreaking progress we’ve seen in research, diagnosis and the understanding of mental illness is truly one of the greatest achievements in recent memory. But the field is made up of men and women who are fallible. While I want to believe the men who treated me truly believed they were helping me, my descent into the depths of severe mental health struggles continued. My ADD/ADHD flourished and with it came other symptoms including mood swings, extreme symptoms of my low-level obsessive-compulsive disorder and paranoia. My psychologist had answers for all of this, labeling me bipolar and recommending to the psychiatrist a new cocktail of drugs, ever changing and growing, that he was more than happy to prescribe. In hindsight I see that every time he diagnosed me with a new problem, he prescribed me a drug that ended up bringing about the very problem he ‘diagnosed.’ It was like a bizarre self-fulfilling prophecy.”
“By 21 I was so hooked that I carried around a backpack full of pill canisters and I was swallowing month’s-worth of prescriptions each week. In fact, my psychologist knew I was exceeding the clinically-recognized lethal dosage of one particularly nasty drug each day. But this didn’t motivated him to take me off them. Instead, he instructed my psychiatrist to approve higher dosages and more frequent renewals.”
“Gradually I lost everything. When I turned 21, I had a job, I was in school, I had friends and a loving family. By the time I was 23 most of that was gone. Mornings were too-often spent on my bathroom floor after experiencing nighttime withdrawals and days were spent lying on the couch, unable to do much else. Twenty-three was when I gave up. I dumped out a lethal dosage on my coffee table and called a friend. I was done.”
“Luckily, thanks to that friend and a few others who rushed over, I ended up in the hospital instead of the morgue. The next six months were spent in and out of institutions where I observed what real mental illness looked like. I couldn’t describe why I was different, but I knew I was. It came down to one fact I couldn’t square. Prescription drugs were helping other people; they weren’t helping me. Instead, it seemed like they were making me worse. Naturally, my psychologist didn’t want to hear this. It was at this time that I started to protest heavily. It didn’t feel right. Over my objections, I wound up in a second institution.”
“There, I was fortunate to befriend a few wonderful people suffering both mental illness and addiction and I began to see how my plight more resembled the latter. So after three months of fighting my label and suggesting that maybe, just maybe, the drugs were to blame, I decided to trust myself for the first time in my adult life and checked out of the institution. I went to live with my grandparents in Arizona where, over four agonizing months, I dried out. I took my last pill in the spring of 2010. I was finally free.”
“Over the next few years, as my brain healed and finally experienced the growth that had been denied it during my teenage years, many of my symptoms disappeared and I truly learned, for the first time in my life, who I was as an individual. So much of me had been the drugs. What was left behind, after the excruciating experiencing of detox and years of work and personal and mental evolution, was me.”
“My addiction wasn’t a choice. There may be others who could have gone through this experience and avoided addiction. I couldn’t. I couldn’t stop. I had friends who enjoyed pills recreationally. They could take one pill. I couldn’t. In the same circumstance, my brain drove me to take 10.”
“Addiction is a real illness. It’s a horrible, soul-destroying sickness that can ravage a person mind, body and soul. Yet, all too often, the people suffering through it are directed shame rather than understanding. They are treated like they welcomed their illness. Thankfully we don’t treat other illnesses this way. Can you imagine shaming a person suffering from lung cancer and denying them treatment?”
We hear people speak of the difference between physical dependency and addiction, which is often framed that someone who takes things as prescribed is “physically dependent” and someone who self-medicates is “addicted.” I asked Shifman his view on this.
“I don’t care if you call it physically dependent, I don’t care if you call it addiction, I don’t care if you call it the color green” Shifman said. “So many want to get bogged down in affixing labels or debating how we got where we are. And when we are busy judging people or pointing fingers we aren’t addressing the issues. There are many paths into dependency and addiction, and each individual struggles in their own unique way. But once you’ve arrived at that point, your only positive options are recovery options. And the right path to recovery is the one that works for you — we need to honor all legitimate paths to recovery.”
“We are faced with an epidemic and it is not being addressed in the right way. The greater problem we have as a society is that in today’s complex world life is hard. Most people are just seeking to cope, and instead of separating ourselves from each other how about we just acknowledge that we all struggle. Estimates run as high as one in five people in our society that struggle with a mental illness and one in two people know someone who’s life has been impacted by issues of addiction and mental health. We need a system change if we want to effectively address mental health and addiction issues for the long term. As for me, I will continue to speak out at every opportunity to reduce the stigma and share experience about these issues.”
After having dropped out of college twice, Shifman graduated from Northern Kentucky University in 2012. He was so excited to get his diploma that the college still uses a photograph of him celebrating as he crossed the stage in their promotional materials. In 2018, he got married and last year he and his wife moved to Daniel Island. Shifman will celebrate 10 years in recovery this spring. He speaks and writes for numerous forums nationwide and works professionally as a coach for men and women looking to improve their mental health and establish better habits. You can learn more about Jay at JayShifman.com and reach him at jayshifman@ornelasstationconsulting.com.
This article series, written the first and third week of each month, is meant to educate the community about addiction in general and the Opioid Crisis in specific that is affecting communities nationwide. We are hopeful that this series will make a difference. When appropriate the names will be changed of those the articles feature. The author welcomes inquiries or shared experiences, and can be reached at David@PhoenixSC.org.