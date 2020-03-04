Any serious discussion about addiction and recovery from addiction to alcohol and other drugs has to touch on the topic of ‘relapse.’ Estimates on relapse rates for those who have landed in long-term treatment or jail vary wildly, but talk to anyone in the field and they will tell you they are very high. Most agree that less than 10% are still sober a year after returning to society.
Mark Twain once noted that quitting isn’t difficult – he had quit smoking hundreds of times. Staying quit is the issue. It is bewildering to deal with someone who suffered repercussions from their use so severe that they ‘swore off’ ever using the substance again – only to soon return to it worse than ever. The recovery community says that there are three distinct components to addiction: physical, mental and spiritual. It seems the physical component is the one that no amount of treatment ever changes. I heard one man liken it to a cucumber that has been pickled.
“Once you’ve become a pickle, there is no going back to being a cucumber” he declared. Even decades of abstinence don’t seem to make a difference – when the severe addict/alcoholic reintroduces the addictive substance back into their body they give up the power of choice as to whether they continue using or not. And they roll the dice as to whether the next period of abstinence will be brought about by – another ‘bottom’ sufficient to try again, incarceration or death.
This is irrelevant if the individual never takes the first drink or drug again. But here the mental component kicks in. For a long time after not using the mind of the user suffers from ‘obsession.’ An obsession is simply a thought that constantly intrudes and occupies one’s mind. In the vast majority of cases the individual caves in to the obsession and thus the terrible cycle repeats over and over again. Compounding this problem, when a person begins using alcohol or drugs addictively they stop maturing mentally and spiritually. Thus we have millions whose maturity level lags their physical age by decades. Complicating this is the fact that those leaving long term treatment or jail have usually lost material possessions, owning nothing but the clothes on their back. The only people glad to see them are their bartender and their drug dealer. It’s a trap most never escape. “My addiction brought me all manner of misery, but the only temporary relief I could get from the misery was to return to the addiction” is how one man put it.
The gold standard that seems to have emerged for the severe alcoholic/addict is the Oxford House system, which we discussed in an earlier article. Oxford House has a one-year recovery rate for those leaving long-term treatment of 40%. This seems abysmal, but is comparatively quite good. Several critical components seem to contribute to this success. One is that each Oxford House and each individual in that house has to be self-supporting. Another is the peer pressure that is brought to bear – the existing membership of an Oxford House reviews applications for new members and votes on whether to allow someone in or not. And that same person votes you back out if you aren’t carrying your weight. The house members elect each-other into offices in the house such as president, treasurer, secretary, chore coordinator and others. Through this democratic process house members learn many crucial life skills such as self-care, money management, cooperation with others and conflict resolution. Additionally, Oxford House requires that members are actively involved in some sort of recovery program such as Celebrate Recovery, Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous or others. Members are typically required to initially attend one such outside recovery meeting every day for their first three months and four a week thereafter. The system’s success speaks for itself.
But even for those lucky enough to end up in these best of circumstances the 1-year rate of failure is still well over 50%. And it is this gap that several local men in the 12-step recovery community are addressing. Named ‘The Phoenix Project of South Carolina’ after the mythical bird that arises from the ashes, the program not only utilizes the methods that have made The Oxford House system successful but also addresses several of the most prominent issues that lead to relapse that Oxford House can’t address. They have done a limited test on the model for two years at a location in Mount Pleasant with a 70% success rate.
One of the founding members previously served Oxford House as Charleston Chapter Housing Representative. “The Oxford House model, which organically grew from one house to over 2,800 houses in the last 42 years has stood the test of time” Walter says. “I was involved in helping open several Oxford Houses in the Charleston area over ten years ago, all of which are still open and have helped scores of men and women remain sober and integrate into society. We have paid close attention to this success as well as the most common reasons for failure in this system. The two things that we have found that will improve upon this model are helping people develop a viable trade skill or occupation wherein they can provide for themselves and a spirit participation in and service to the greater community that will sustain them for the long term.”
“There are thousands of men and women right here in South Carolina who are stuck in the trap of addiction and failure. So many leave treatment or jail with great intentions, but the reality quickly sets in that they are unable to support themselves let alone clean up the financial wreckage that their addiction wrought. In our first two years we have worked at combining the advantages a democratic housing system with assistance to become financially self-supporting and help overcoming other obstacles to sobriety. We have helped obtain apprenticeships for some, provided equipment to get back into a previous occupation for others and the results have been promising. Through a quietly growing network of people in Mount Pleasant that are willing to assist we can now help individuals access to financial planning, health care and education. Importantly, as they realize that properly equipped they can face life successfully without drugs and alcohol most become motivated to help still others who are stuck in the trap. And that leads to long term success,” Walter says.
“It has been successful enough that we have formed a board and are obtaining a non-profit charter in South Carolina. We have outgrown our current location and are looking for another residential location in Mount Pleasant that has a small warehouse or large garage that can be used for teaching occupational skills and as a small business incubator. The 12-step community at large includes all walks of life, so there are trades-people and professional people of all types helping in this effort,” Walter says.
Founding board member Mickey, who recently retired as a banking executive said: “Over the years we helped employees in banking with substance abuse problems. Eventually I realized I also had an issue with alcohol that needed addressed. What I have found is that there is nothing more effective in helping people mature into sobriety than helping still others who are coming along behind them.”
“Over the years I have watched men flourish when they both work and live in sober environments” says John, another member of the board who is a local contractor. “I have also watched them falter when they do not. Being in the presence of others who are successfully living sober lives and helping still others coming along behind creates an environment that breeds still more success. Given the size of the problem we face, this has the potential to continue to grow and help many people.”
“So many don’t have the necessary skills to care for themselves and don’t have an open door to the opportunity to learn them” says Lance, a retired commercial lender. “It’s not just occupational skills, its everything from cooking and budgeting to balancing a checkbook to personal hygiene and so many other life skills most of us take for granted. But there is nothing like the light that comes on in someone’s eyes when they had given up hope but realize that they can succeed. That alone keeps me involved.”
There is much more to this effort than I can begin to pack into this article and if you would like further information, know of a location for rent that might work for this effort or want to assist it in any way, contact me and I will put you in touch with these men. This is a worthwhile effort in turning the tide in the battle on addiction.