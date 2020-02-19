Peer pressure is defined as, “Influence from members of one’s peer group, usually others of around the same age or sharing similar status or interests.” We all want to be accepted and included in the life going on around us or at the least we don’t want to be rejected by others. In fact this need for the company and cooperation of others seems to be one of our most basic instincts. But this powerful desire to be ‘a part of’ can leave us vulnerable to negative manipulation. Walt Mueller said, “The ugly reality is that peer pressure reaches its greatest intensity at just the age when kids tend to be the most insensitive and cruel.” And when young people who don’t yet have the life experience to make wise choices encounter peer pressure to experiment with drugs and alcohol the outcome is often misery and/or death.
The most effective antidote to unhealthy peer pressure seems to be a strong family unit that fosters a genuine sense of self worth. As Lawrence Steinberg said, “(Young people) generally choose as friends those whose values, attitudes, tastes and families are similar to their own. In short, good kids rarely go bad because of their friends.”
For those young people who either don’t have or don’t heed this influence and experiment with drugs anyway the result is often dependence and addiction. Sometimes an innocent life change like heading off to college can have a person fall in with a different crowd where they are away from the supportive environment they were used to. When you combine these vulnerabilities with the natural defiance of youth, then add in the incredible potency and easy availability of today’s drugs you get the recipe of the addiction epidemic we find ourselves in the midst of. And whether the drugs being misused were prescribed by a doctor, shared by a friend, taken from someone’s medicine cabinet or cooked up by a back alley shyster the outcomes are the same.
But not all peer pressure is negative. The power of confidence in the opinions of those around us can lead us to strive for positive things that we never would have attempted alone. In fact, positive peer pressure in a focused group can become an engine of excellence. And it is this dynamic of peer pressure that I found at the Collegiate Recovery Program (CRP) at the College of Charleston.
“We understand that in the college environment many young men and women are going to experiment with alcohol and drugs. But when they cross the line to misuse and dependence we want them to know there is help and know where to find it,” said 53-year-old director Wood Marchant, an alumni of the school. “With the more potent drugs available dependence and addiction come much more quickly and at a younger age than they used to. We have had the opioid crisis going on, but currently we are seeing Benzodiazepines way over-prescribed and easily manufactured. These along with alcohol are big issues on campus, and we are willing to help anyone that desires help.”
“But let me make clear that we are not a treatment program. Our students have already gotten sober and are living lives in recovery. Think of it as a fraternity or sorority with a focus on community service, mutual support and leadership. We expect participating students to practice abstinence, attend CRP recovery meetings, attend local recovery meetings, participate in community service projects and participate in research opportunities dedicated to promoting long term recovery from addictive behaviors,” Marchant said.
The program was started back in 2016 by a couple of young students who were struggling to stay sober in the college environment. They approached administration who said they liked the idea but funds were not allocated to support it. The students asked if they could raise the money themselves and were told that if they did the college would be able to support them in the future. So the students got the program going and by late 2016, Marchant joined as director. This was the first such program in South Carolina. Since then three other S.C. colleges have started similar programs of their own.
“I can’t tell you how encouraging it is to see our recovering students who have been sober for a few years working with some of the newer students who are just getting sober or in the process of making that decision to become substance free. The peer-to-peer support is key. They can tell other students what sobriety is and, more importantly, what sobriety isn’t. When I see our students bridging that gap and being able to say ‘This is what I did in early recovery’ – it’s neat to observe these authentic connections and see how this is thriving and growing,” Marchant said.
The College of Charleston has provided a suite of rooms that provide a meeting place, study area and a lounge Wood keeps stocked with snacks, seltzer waters and coffee. The area serves not only as a meeting area but also as a safe place that these students can access at any time. They hold four formal meetings a week of which I was able to attend two. During the meetings they talk about recovery, relationships, college life and any of the other stressors they are facing. The meeting times change from semester to semester to accommodate the class schedules of the people in the program. But at any given time of day you are likely to encounter one or several of the members utilizing the space to get work done or to help support each other.
“Our students tend to be a bit older than the regular student population” Marchant said. “Often, when a young person figures out that they need to address the issue of addiction they see the wisdom in taking a semester off of school to get on the right path. Often they are living with others that are partying, in fact often their whole life revolves around that scene. It is intimidating to them when we tell them that they need to change everything – the people they hang out with, the places they go and the things they do for fun. Without being willing to make these changes they have little chance of success. And doing it in the middle of a semester where they are already struggling with their grades is next to impossible. But when I watch those same students who were struggling so badly that giving up on college altogether seemed the only option come into the program I am always amazed to watch what happens. Those that get involved find the support they need and make seemingly miraculous about-faces in their lives.”
“Those students that combine 12-step meetings out in the community with our program seem to find the foundation they need to maintain long-term sobriety. Right now we have people in the program with as little as 30 days and as much as seven years sober. The average is about two years. But there are others that go even beyond this,” Marchant said.
“We have a program where our members not only reach out to others in the college, but go to speak to and interact with younger students in local middle and high schools. We focus our talks in the local schools on what we wished we knew when we were their age. It seems that a lot of the school students hear the message and respect these young men and women, but what I know for sure is how much it benefits our members that do it. They learn the value of being of service to others, they learn to speak in a group setting, they get to see that their experience, as painful as it was, can serve to help others not make the same mistakes – these and so many other benefits they get from putting out this effort,” Marchant said.
Four of the students in the program will be graduating this spring joining ten others who have utilized the program to help them successfully complete college. One of them is 26-year-old Isaac, who also happens to be one of the founding members of the program, got sober when he was 19 and entered the college environment when he was 21.
“I didn’t think staying sober in the college environment was possible, especially with the nightlife and all the other things Charleston has to offer. But finding a community within the college has allowed me to put those fears aside and grow and develop with a peer group on the college campus.” Another, Thomas, said he wants people to know that if you are in college struggling or stuck, if anything is holding you back, at least give this a shot,” Isaac said.
Benjamin Franklin said that necessity is the mother of invention. That seems especially true in this case where young people are turning peer pressure into peer support and achieving together what they could not have done alone.
Marchant can be reached at marchantww@cofc.edu or at 843-953-6630.