It was clear and calm at a local funeral home last week. Splashes of red and white azalea bushes dot the landscape among stately Oaks. I was attending yet another funeral. This one of a woman in her early 30s taken far too soon by an opiate overdose.
We shared her cousin’s story a year and a half ago – he is still sober and I attended with him. A male cousin died in his young 20s in 2005. His aunt went from alcoholism in 2012 at 52-years-old. Then three more cousins in rapid succession died – of opiates at 35-years-old in November 2018, in July 2019 at 40-years-old of alcohol and this is the latest. Amazing grace wafts over the cemetery, the small crowd shuffles off and it’s over.
I meet 34-year-old Clayton, a native Mount Pleasant man and friend of the deceased. We get to talking and he agrees to share his story. He is saddened by the death of yet another one of his friends, but this has played out so many times he is almost numb to it.
“When I grew up here everyone waved as they drove by,” says Clayton. “Everyone said ‘yes-sir’ and ‘yes ma’am’ – and they meant it. My dog would sneak after us to the school and I would get called up to the principal’s office to take it back home.”
In fourth grade his parents divorced and everyone thought counseling was a good idea. The counselor decided that Adderall was called for. His grades were good and he was starting in sports, so he presumes it was precautionary. With the exception of a brief period in the seventh grade he has been on one mood-altering substance or another until six weeks ago.
“My world was turned upside down for a while when mom and dad broke up. My younger brother and I were sent with different parents. I hated the way Adderall made me feel, but all the adults said I had to take my medicine. In seventh grade I finally got off of it, but by eighth grade we were using other drugs,” Clayton said.
“My dad wasn’t a drinker but he had fits of rage where he would beat me with anything convenient. I started running away – probably to try to get attention. But mostly I was just bored both at home and school,” Clayton said.
“I had a cousin that was 4-years-older and I felt like I was really important when we zoomed around in his BMW. His friends made me feel wanted and included, and they all drank, smoked pot and used mushrooms so I started doing it. I had always been a ‘B’ student, in the fifth grade I scored 140 on an IQ test they gave and I never had to study to get by. But by my freshman year I had failed out of my first class. Even the sports I loved took a backseat and by the 11th grade I dropped out of school,” Clayton said.
At 17-years-old, Clayton had a job washing dishes at a local restaurant and was introduced to Benzos. A co-worker gave him some Xanax and they broke into a bunch of cars – but Clayton said he didn’t remember any of it and that the combination left him in a complete blackout. The next day the police figured out who had broken into the cars and he was arrested.
At 18-years-old, an injury brought him to his knees. A doctor prescribed opiates and for the first time he said everything felt right.
“I was given a 30-day prescription and from the first time I did opiates I was in love. Everything felt right. I got a refill on that prescription and then figured out what to tell doctors to keep the prescriptions coming. About the same time a co-worker gave me some meth – and I chased that combination of drugs for the next 10 years. By now I was hanging out with the college drop-outs. The stimulants let me drink more and the opiates made me feel like I fit in. I was just running and running – I’m not sure what I was trying to find,” Clayton said.
Clayton got a job in the trades and was working on a remodel of a home where an elderly woman had died. Her medicine chest provided a huge supply of morphine and other opiates.
“I had always wanted to be the kid who wanted to get ahead – I remember in middle school wanting to be the first my age to own his own house. But I couldn’t even remember that kid anymore. If I had drugs, some money and girls around I didn’t care about anything else,” he said.
His mother pushed him to get his GED and he did at age 21. A girlfriend from elementary school moved back to the area and Clayton wanted to be with her. She didn’t use drugs, so he tried to leave them alone and for a while went to college. He made it a year, but the call of the drugs was too strong and soon he was back. The strain on the relationship saw her move to North Carolina. He followed her and they planned to marry, but the drugs caught up again and she wouldn’t have it. He returned to Charleston at 25 and quickly talked a doctor into a prescription for Xanax.
But it wasn’t long before he found heroin and things went downhill real fast. Friends started dying with regularity. He spent long periods of time living in a car. He would get a good job for a while, but soon the drugs would cost him the job and it was back to being homeless. He had a girlfriend living with him in the car for a while. He found her blue one time and luckily had Narcan a counselor had given him, in the glove compartment. It took her a long time to come back from what he thought was dead and the two decided they would get sober and get married.
They went to separate treatment and sober living facilities in Florida. She is sober to this day and married with young children, but not for Clayton. He stayed off the opiates, but still had the prescription Xanax. It was just a matter of time until the meth use returned and for the last four years he has battled that.
He is no stranger to death. A housemate overdosed and was dead not long after the paramedics got him to the hospital. Once at a party the host found someone overdosed and they didn’t want the attention from the law. So they put the dead body in his car and rolled the car down the street.
About a year ago, he went to a detox and then to 30 days-treatment. He got a good job again, but soon someone gave him some pot and it was right back to meth. A month and a half ago, he went back to detox and to 30-days treatment. This time he decided to get off the Xanax too.
“I am in a sober house and working with sober people. For the first time that I can ever remember I feel like I have a ‘clean windshield.’ I have been on one drug or another since I was 9-years-old – and somehow everything is different now. Things I have been hearing people say all my life are making sense. I have found a group of sober people who love me and I am fully involved. I am working those 12-steps and I have a sponsor and I am just afraid something is going to happen and I will lose this feeling I have. I have always been skeptical about God but good things I can’t explain are happening in my life. I just pray nothing happens that I lose it. It has been so painful for so many years and I just figured I was going to die that way. For the first time since I can’t remember I feel like I might actually be able to live.”
I leave Clayton and reflect on the scene at the graveyard. The talk of the town is a virus circulating about. But in this hidden world of opiate, narcotic, benzodiazepine and alcohol use, most die. The exceptions are the few who are alive and aren’t locked up for life. I have hope for Clayton – how can’t you? But I am coming to hate this disease of addiction. The coming flu is called a pandemic because it is worldwide – but so is addiction. At least we are finally talking about it.