Wando senior Sam Laydon scored a career-high 22-points to lead the Warriors to their first victory of the season, 44-40 at West Ashley on Tuesday.
Laydon shot 50 percent from inside the three-point arc and added four triples from beyond it while pulling down five rebounds.
Wando freshman Thomas Oppold added nine points on three three-pointers. Jackson Lewandowski chipped in seven rebounds and a block.
West Ashley led 23-20 at halftime but scored just seven points in the third quarter to enter the fourth trailing 31-30.
Wando (1-3) travels to Charleston Charter on Thursday.
Tristan Freeling scored 20 points and Sam Crowley added 19 to keep Oceanside unbeaten with a 75-53 win at Military Magnet on Monday.
Crowley also had 13 rebounds and four assists. Freeling pulled down seven boards, as did Malachi Oree for the Landsharks who grabbed 47 in all as a team.
Oceanside, ranked No. 4 in Class AA, trailed 26-25 at halftime before outscoring Military Magnet 33-13 in the third quarter to take a 59-38 lead into the fourth.
First Baptist won its season debut 79-41 over Palmetto Christian on Tuesday.
Hurricanes sophomore Colin McKenzie led all scorers with 22 points. Gabe Fraiser added 10.
First Baptist led 31-25 at halftime, then outscored Palmetto Christian 33-6 in the third quarter.
Robert Gregg led Palmetto Christian with 19 points.
Oceanside (3-0) travels to First Baptist (1-0) on Friday.
Philip Simmons earned its first win 81-66 over Summerville on Tuesday.
Iron Horses junior Antonio Leake led all scorers with 22 points and seven rebounds. Jaylen Green added 21 points. Both Leake and Green shot 8-of-15 from the field. Marc Haight added 17 points and his brother, Miles, chipped in 15. Philip Simmons shot 58 percent from beyond the three-point arc as a team.
Bishop England remained undefeated with a 76-54 win over Northwood Academy Tuesday on Daniel Island.
Bishops senior guard Patrick Antonelli scored 15 points with 11 assists in the second triple double of his career. Aiden McCool added 17 points on 3-of-5 shooting from three and pulled down six rebounds. Thomas Michel posted 15 points on 67 percent shooting and Jack Rider turned in 13 points with eight rebounds.
The Bishops outscored the Chargers 44-23 through the second and third quarters to take a 56-35 cushion into the fourth.
Caleb Houston led Northwood with a game-high 33 points. The Chargers shot just 33 percent as a team and were outrebounded 39-28.
Bishop England (3-0) travels to Philip Simmons (1-3) on Thursday.
Porter-Gaud defeated Hammond, 63-42, on Tuesday.
The Cyclones (5-1) will host Hilton Head Christian on Friday.
Around the Lowcountry, James Island junior Bailey Wiseman scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Trojans to an 81-40 win over Hanahan on Tuesday. James Island, ranked No. 8 in Class AAAAA, led 17-4 after the first quarter and 36-16 by halftime.
North Charleston junior Doggie Brown scored 35 points in a 69-63 loss to Ashley Ridge. The Swamp Foxes are ranked ninth in AAAAA.