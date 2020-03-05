Half of the South all-stars are coming from the Lowcountry.
Six local basketball standouts have been selected for the 72nd annual North-South all-star game.
The high school showcase will align the top seniors from the Lower State against their Upper State counterparts March 21 at Lexington High School.
Bishop England point guard Patrick Antonelli highlights the local contingent. The Class AAA all-state selection and Region 7 Player of the Year averaged 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals per game for the Bishops, who went 26-3 on way to the state quarterfinals this season.
“There’s no question he’s one of the best point guards around,” Bishop England coach Bryan Grevey said. “His understanding of the game is so much further along than most players at the high school level.”
Antonelli averaged nearly two assists per turnover. He shot 66 percent from inside the three-point arc and 51 percent overall.
“He’s purely pass-first. He likes to get the other guys involved,” Grevey added. “But when he has to score, look out.”
Antonelli will be joined from the Lowcountry by Malakhi Stremlow of Cane Bay, Ahmad Brown of Ashley Ridge, Wendell Seabrook of Charleston Charter, Kaiden Mines of West Ashley, and Doggie Brown of North Charleston on the South all-star squad. Seabrook has a broken wrist and will not play but will attend.
Brown averaged 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for the AA Lower State runner-up Cougars this season. Seabrook posted 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals to help 21-4 Charleston Charter to the state semifinals in Class A. Stremlow posted 13 points and 11 rebounds as Cane Bay turned in its second-highest win total in school history.
Ashley Ridge went 17-8 this season, while West Ashley finished 16-10. Both teams lost in the first round of the playoffs.
James Island coach Stan Wilkins will serve on the South coaching staff, along with Dutch Fork coach Bret Jones and Hartsville coach Yusef English. Wilkins led James Island to an 11-11 record and first-round playoff exit this season.
Goose Creek’s Aniyah Oliver and Kolia Adams are joined by Amanda Blake of Ashley Ridge, C’Vashia Johnson of North Charleston on the South girls all-star team, coached by James Island’s Emily Beyoglides.
2020 North-South all-star rosters
South boys
JB Moore, AC Flora
Ahmad Brown, Ashley Ridge
Patrick Antonelli, Bishop England
Malakhi Stremlow, Cane Bay
Maddux Harrell, Chapin
Wendell Seabrook, Charleston Charter
Tonka Hemingway, Conway
Quentin Hodge, Lakewood
Leondria Nelson, Manning
Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston
Brian Sparks, South Florence
Kaiden Mines, West Ashley
Coaches: Bret Jones, Dutch Fork; Stan Wilkins, James Island; Yusuf English, Hartsville
North boys
Markus Nastase, Clover
Brenton Benson, Daniel
Justin Amadi, Dorman
Tauris Watson, Gray Collegiate
I’rek Hartwell, H-K-T
Mason Grigg, Northwestern
Draylon Burton, Powdersville
Cincere Scott, Ridge View
Derrick Fields, Travelers Rest
Case Roach, Travelers Rest
Nick Brenegan, Wade Hampton
Tyler Bowens, Wade Hampton.
Coaches: Chad Cary, Newberry; Josh Mills, Travelers Rest; Jared Adamson, Nation Ford
South girls
Amanda Blake, Ashley Ridge
Tatyana Aiken, Bluffton
CeCe Wells, Crestwood
Jakya Bell, Dillon
Aniyah Oliver, Goose Creek
Kolia Adams, Goose Creek
Ari’Yana Hayes, Loris
Keyla Britt, Marion
Tyliah Burns, North Augusta
Ca’Vashia Johnson, North Charleston
Jordan Berger, North Myrtle Beach
Jazlynn Bowman, Scott’s Branch
Coaches: Charkris Thomas, Hemingway; Ira Owens, Cane Bay; Emily Beyoglides, James Island
North girls
Kelsey Brown, Brashier Middle Charter
Paige Davis, Buford
Marissa Powe, Christ Church
Alexis Rice, Dorman
Lauren Livingston, Emerald
Isabella Giarrizzi, Fort Mill
Ehrial Wagstaff, Irmo
Jordan Brown, McCormick
Kaliah Kendrick, Seneca
Randi Neal, South Pointe
Amyria Moore, Spartanburg
Ja’La Wade, Westwood
Coaches: Jeanette Wilder, Saluda; Susan Wade, Gaffney; Missy Fowler, Byrnes.