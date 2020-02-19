IMG_7604.jpg
Several local hoops standouts line the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams, released Wednesday.

Bishop England point guard Patrick Antonelli was included among Class AAA’s best. Antonelli is the unquestioned leader of the second-ranked Bishops, now 25-2 overall after a convincing win in the opening-round of the postseason. The senior is averaging 14 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals per game.

Antonelli is joined on the AAA girls side by Bishop England guard Jaiha Williams. The junior is averaging 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists for the Lady Bishops, who too are ranked second in the state and on to the second round of the playoffs with a lopsided win in their postseason opener.

Oceanside senior Tristan Freeling was honored among Class AA’s best. Freeling leads the Landsharks in scoring at just over 15 points per game. He’s also among the team leaders in rebounding (5.2) and three-point shooting (33 percent) for Oceanside, who leapt to fifth in the state after winning the Region 6-AA championship and will open in the postseason tonight against Eau Claire.

Other notable all-state locals include: Bailey Wiseman (James Island), Antoine Parker (Fort Dorchester), Nick Pringle (Whale Branch) and Wendall Seabrook (Charleston Charter).

SCBCA 2020 all-state teams

Class AAAAA boys

Co-Player of the Year: Myles Tate, Dorman

Co-Player of the Year: PJ Hall, Dorman

Tyler Bowens, Wade Hampton

AJ Thompson, Northwestern

Julian Phillips, Blythewood

Myles Jenkins, River Bluff

Tonka Hemingway, Conway

Bailey Wiseman, James Island

Ahmad Brown, Ashley Ridge

Nick Brenegan, Wade Hampton

Jameson Tucker, Mauldin

Justin Amadi, Dorman

Mason Grigg, Northwestern

DeVante Johnson, Lugoff-Elgin

Antoine Parker, Fort Dorchester

Cameron Scott, Lexington

Class AAAA boys

Player of the Year: Ja’Von Benson, Ridge View

Bryce McGowens, Wren

Derrick Fields, Travelers Rest

Robert McCray, AC Flora

Alex Sherrill, Colleton County

Colin Rodrigues, North Augusta

Emorie Knox. Myrtle Beach

RJ Felton, Aiken

Bobby Taylor, Daniel

Patrick Iriel, AC Flora

JQ Jones, Greenville

Case Roach, Travelers Rest

Quentin Hodge, Lakewood

Korey Richardson, Lower Richland

Quenton Flood, Lower Richland

Cesare Edwards, Hartsville 

Class AAA boys

Player of the Year: Raekwon Horton, Keenan

Draylan Burton, Powdersville

Adam Comer, Broome

Ladarius Jefferies, Union County

Franklin Winds, Edisto

Marshall Myers, Cheraw

Patrick Antonelli, Bishop England

Mauriq Singleton, Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Jared Rogers, Seneca

Paul Mitchell, Chapman

Destin Clark, Indian Land

Darian Bookman, Mid Carolina

TJ Sanders, Marion

Isaiah Howell, Georgetown

Brandon Brantley, Wade Hampton

Trajon Pate, Camden 

Class AA boys

Player of the Year: Latavian Lawrence, Gray Collegiate

John Butler, Christ Church

Tauris Watson, Gray Collegiate

Nick Pringle, Whale Branch

Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston

Demetric Hardin, Lewisville

Deavion Scales, Fox Creek

Tyjhai Calvin, East Clarendon

Dashawn Murray, North Charleston

Jai’breon Ferguson, Greer Middle College

DaVeon Thomas, Lee Central

Quez Lewis, Johnsonville

Tristan Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate

Shawn Jones, Allendale-Fairfax

Jabare Perry, Calhoun County

Jy Deas, Carvers Bay

Class A boys

Player of the Year: Irek Hartwell, HKT

Kelton Talford, Great Falls

Isayah Owens, High Point Academy

Wendell Seabrook, Charleston Math & Science

Aaron Parker, Hemingway

Sonai Edwards, CE Murray

Literylan Tyler, North

William Snipes, Dixie

Devon Bristow, McBee

Randy Gibson, Scott’s Branch

Montrell Waters, Lake View

Malik Palmer, Denmark-Olar

Jayden Byrd, High Point Academy

Bradley Washington, Bethune-Bowman

Nehemiah Dansby, McCormick

DJ Adams, Great Falls

Class AAAAA girls

Player of the Year: Maleia Bracone, TL Hanna

Jada Burton, Byrnes

Aylesha Wade, Clover

Lauryn Taylor, Spring Valley

Japonica Wilson, River Bluff

Albany Wilson, South Florence

Augusta Dixon, James Island

Amanda Blake, Ashley Ridge

Keyshuna Fair, Westside

Kelci Adams, Nation Ford

Tamera Brown, Sumter

Alexis Sexton, Lexington

Aniyah Oliver, Goose Creek

Aujae Bowman, Ft. Dorchester

Alexis Rice, Dorman

Ehrial Wagstaff, Irmo

Class AAAA girls

Player of the Year: Loyal McQueen, Wilson

Sincere Hicks, Daniel

Abby King, Blue Ridge

Randi Neal, South Pointe

D’Mya Tucker, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Tyliah Burns, North Augusta

Tatyana Aiken, Bluffton

N’yah Leveretter, Westwood

J’Mani Ingram, North Augusta

Jordan Berger, North Myrtle Beach

Carashia Wells, Crestwood

Mallory Bruce, Travelers Rest

Laila Acox, Ridge View

Jamia Blake, South Pointe

Anala Nelson, Lower Richland

Raina McGowens, Wren

Class AAA girls

Player of the Year: Milaysia Fulwiley, Keenan

Kaliah Kendrick, Seneca

Ke’Asia Anderson, Chapman

De’Shanti Watts, Clinton

Talayah Hamilton, Strom Thurmond

Jykya Bell, Dillon

Jahia Williams, Bishop England

Emma Peluso, May River

Somarian Webb, Pendleton

Anaya Muhammad, Southside

Lauren Livington, Emerald

Zavia Jeter, Woodruff

Joyce Edwards, Camden

Tonaja Lester, Marion

Myisha Smiling, Manning

Shia Kinard, Wade Hampton

Class AA girls

Player of the Year: Kelsey Brown, Brashier Middle College

Kalisha Hill, Saluda

Patrice Hayes, CA Johnson

Kendra Lesane, Lee Central

Zhani Thompson, Whale Branch

Ca’Vashia Johnson, North Charleston

RiAna Green, Latta

McCall King, Christ Church

Alahia Jackson, Silver Bluff

Hannah Fuller, Southside Christian

Peyton Holley, North Central

Kimani Green, Woodland

Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon

Moya McDuffie, Latta

Tashanna Harris, Lee Central

Maleah Williams, Barnwell

Class A girls

Player of the Year: Cambria Parker, Scott’s Branch

Jordan Brown, McCormick

A’Nyia Gates, Lamar

Rishonna Washington, Blackville-Hilda

RyKia James, Military Magnet

Ja’Niyah Waters, Lake View

Taniah Wilkins, High Point Academy

Makyla Commander, Timmonsville

Tamya Hutchinson, Estill

Kaelin Davis, Military Magnet

Teja Madison, Scott’s Branch

Gwendasia Page, Lake View

Tyneshia Hickman, McBee

Taia Gattis, Cross

Dyneka Roberts, Denmark-Olar

Nadia President, Cross

