Bishop England scored 20 unanswered in a 27-7 win at Philip Simmons Friday in Charleston.
The Bishops and Iron Horses traded scores in the second quarter. Cam Costa hit Sammy Gress on a 5-yard touchdown pass to put the Bishops ahead early. Payton Woolridge answered for Philip Simmons with an 8-yard touchdown run shortly after.
Costa plowed into the end zone from 4 yards out to lift the Bishops back ahead in the third quarter. Bishops junior running back Michael Long extended a 21-7 lead with a 3-yard score in the fourth. Long later sealed the win with a 25-yard fumble return for a score.
Long ran for 179 yards in all, averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Costa finished with 190 yards on 16-of-31 passing for the Bishops, who put together 396 total yards of offense. The Bishops defense forced four turnovers, recovering three fumbles with one interception.
Bishop England (2-0) will visit Timberland (1-1) next Friday, looking for its first win over the Wolves since 2011. Philip Simmons (0-3) will travel to Hanahan (0-2) in a matchup of two teams both searching for their first win of the season.