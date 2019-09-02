Bishop England opened its regular season with a 31-12 win at Baptist Hill Friday in Hollywood.
The Bishops put together 359 yards of total offense, while limiting the Class A No. 7 Bobcats to 295 total yards and just 79 on the ground.
Bishops senior running back Michael Long rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Long also caught two passes for 20 yards and another score.
Cam Costa threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns. The Bishops senior quarterback also ran for a career-high 44 yards, picking up 4.9 per carry.
Costa hit six different receivers, connecting with Sullivan Clair five times for 73 yards and a touchdown, and Eddie Marinaro twice for 27 yards and a score.
Bishop England took a 24-0 lead into the fourth quarter. Senior linebacker Drew Owens led a stout defensive effort for the Bishops with 11 tackles, nine solo, two for a loss with three sacks and a forced fumble. Jarren McCoy and Charlie Michel both pulled down interceptions, while Scrappy Anderson and Nathanial Everman scooped fumbles.
Baptist Hill senior quarterback Darryle McKinley passed for 216 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 43 yards on five carries. McKinley hit Terrance Brown three times for 79 yards and a touchdown. Raequan Holmes reeled in five catches for 56 yards and a score.
Bishop England (1-0) is scheduled to host James Island on Sept. 6, although the game is unlikely to be played due to the impending threat and potential impact of Hurricane Dorian. It’s unlikely the non-region matchup would be rescheduled if it’s postponed past the weekend.
The Bishops would then next take the field Sept. 13 at Philip Simmons, followed by a road trip to defending region champion Timberland before finally hosting their home opener Sept. 27 against Woodland.
Baptist Hill (0-2) is scheduled to host Burke on Sept. 6 before traveling ot Academic Magnet on Sept. 13.
Palmetto Christian 57, NACAPCA 0
Palmetto Christian shut out Newberry Academy, 57-0, in its season opener on Friday.
Eagles eighth-grade running back Stephen Segars rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per carry. Kendall Chakeris ran for 69 yards and two scores on just two carries and returned a punt for a touchdown. Connor Rourk added 61 and another score on six carries for an Eagles ground that finished with 329 total yards and 12.2 per carry.
Rourk also completed 6 of 7 pass attempts for 134 yard and two touchdowns, one going to his brother, Carson, for a 50-yard score, and three to Wyatt Shogren for a game-high 54 yards. Carson led the Eagles defense with 12 tackles, one for a loss, with two pass deflections and one fumble recovery.
Palmetto Christian is scheduled to travel to Wardlaw Academy on Sept. 6 before hosting King Academy on Sept. 13.