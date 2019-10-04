Eddie Marinaro’s five receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown led Bishop England (3-2) to a 35-3 victory over Hanahan (0-5) in a region opener.
Quarterback Cam Costa went 16-22 for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Costa connected with Marinaro for a 30-yard touchdown pass, while hitting Jarren McCoy with a 41-yard pass for a touchdown. Michael Long led the team with two rushing touchdowns.
Hanahan quarterback Mac Blakeney went 12-20 for 148 yards and an interception. Josh Shaw had 7 carries for 46 yards, while Randy Scott had 7 catches for 117 yards. Scott also made the interception against Costa for the Hawks.
Oceanside 61, North Charleston 6
Running back Keegan Williams had four rushing touchdowns to lead Oceanside Collegiate (6-0, 1-0) to a 61-6 victory over North Charleston (2-3, 0-1) Friday night.
Williams led the Landsharks with 124 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Quarterback Sean Cooney went 6-13 for 60 yards and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Walker Rhue.
Joey Bolyston and Jordan Jackson each had a 31-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Bolyston also had a safety for the Landsharks. North Charleston responded with a 99- yard kickoff return in the third quarter.
Timberland 48, Philip Simmons 14
Jamari Nelson rushed for 179 yards and a touchdown to help give Timberland (4-1) a 48-14 win over Philip Simmons (1-5) Friday night.
Matt Williamson rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Wolves, and . Jaleen Richardson scored twice.
Peyton Woolridge led Philip Simmons with a rushing and a passing touchdown on 125 yards of total offense.
Timberland’s Omari Jenkins blocked a punt and Jamaal Williams returned it for a touchdown. Sam Moultrie returned an interception for a touchdown.