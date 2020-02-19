Bishop England’s leading scorer barely shot the ball. Still, head coach Bryan Grevey walked away encouraged.
“When we play like that,” Grevey explained. “We really become tough to defend.”
Bishop England powered through Loris, 84-52, in the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs Tuesday on Daniel Island.
The Bishops were surely favored, now 25-2 overall this season and ranked second in the state. Loris entered the postseason with a losing record.
The lopsided margin isn’t the story then. It’s instead something more apparent on the floor than the box score — something that should bode well for the Bishops as they try to extend one of the best seasons in school history. Bishop England is dangerous — deadly, even — because of its overwhelming depth. And not just the sheer numbers but the versatility of each piece.
Bishops senior wing Aidan McCool is a 1,000-point career scorer. He’s averaging a team-best 15 points per game this season. He logged just six points on Tuesday, his lowest output since the first game of the Bishops’ preseason tournament in November. That isn’t to say McCool wasn’t effective. He attempted just six shots and didn’t miss from inside the three-point arc. He, in fact, might’ve been one of the most effective when considering his defensive assignments, his team-best nine rebounds and a well-rounded four assists and two steals.
“Every one of his rebounds was a big rebound,” Grevey said. “I’m really proud of him. We needed him defensively tonight. He’s a scorer. But he realized he could help us in other ways. That’s the sign of a really good player.”
Similar to Jack Rider, who averages just five points per game but Tuesday exploded for a career-high 20 points. Rider isn’t the first, second, maybe not even the third option in the Bishops offense. But his contributions strike as meaningful as any.
“Jack does exactly what we need him to do,” Grevey said. “He fits perfectly within our team.”
Rider scored eight points in the second quarter alone, fueling a pivotal run that blew the game open. Bishop England led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Bishops opened the second on a 19-3 run. It was textbook Bishops, who turned defense into offense and attacked from all angles.
Rider converted a basket through a foul early in the scoring spree. It ignited the gym. Thomas Michel followed with a layup and then a three-pointer shortly after. Pat Antonelli then dropped off an assist for Daniel Brooks inside. Rider rained a three and McCool finished a strong stride to the basket that pushed the Bishops ahead 39-15 with three minutes still left in the half.
“Once we started playing defense, it started our offense,” Grevey said. “Everyone got involved.”
Loris narrowed the deficit to 11 points, 48-37, with a little more than two minutes left in the third quarter. Bishop England answered with a string of eight points in just over a minute. Antonelli buried a three. Ty Schaafsma finished a floater. Antonelli then nabbed a steal, finished a layup and added a free throw with the foul.
“Every time our defense got a little soft, we found a way to answer,” Grevey said. “That was our goal in the second half. We knew that if we could play well defensively, we had a good chance to close it out.”
Bishop England shot 67 percent from inside the three-point arc. Loris shot 72 percent but got off half as many attempts (18) as the Bishops (36), who collected 14 steals defensively. Bishop England won under the boards too, outrebounding Loris 30-22 with 11 players grabbing at least one.
Junior center Daniel Brooks paced the Bishops inside most of the night, scoring four points or more in each quarter and finishing with 20 and seven rebounds. Antonelli orchestrated within the flow of the game, finishing with 13 points, eight assists and five steals. Ten players scored for Bishop England. Everyone was doing something. Most were doing multiple things.
Bishop England will next host May River in the second round on Friday. May River, a third seed out of Region 8, advanced with a 58-51 win at second-seeded Strom Thurmond in their opener on Tuesday.