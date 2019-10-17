John Cantey didn’t want to be the story.
He hoped to talk more about his team. He figured the Bishops had a chance to be all right this season. That should be the focus, he thought, as he entered his 12th year as head coach of his alma mater this summer. Not himself.
Still, reporters persisted. They wanted to know about the illness that kept the 45-year-old away from the sidelines most of last fall. They asked less about defensive strategy and more about ulcerative colitis. Cantey is by now well versed in both, though he lately has more time to focus on the former, now that the latter has subsided. So he obliged the curiosity, politely on the outside, reluctantly within, hoping to at best parley the attention into interest in his team.
Cantey is no longer the story, at least not his health, because more than halfway through the season, Bishop England seems to indeed be all right. Actually, probably a rung higher than all right as the Bishops at 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 7-AAA currently sit in first place with a clear view of the conference championship game.
“There was so much going on last season that it was just hard for us to be consistent,” he said. “We’re much more together this year. This is a good group. They all enjoy being around each other. The feeling around here is much better.”
Cantey forgot his coffee the morning of the first fall practice. Everything else seemed to be right on cue. He spoke about culture, how this year’s team had a different energy. The players were excited. Numbers were low, sure — Bishop England’s varsity team has fewer than 40 players for the first time in Cantey’s tenure ¬— but it was more about having the right guys than more guys. The players just needed to buy in, he said, embrace their assignments and improve every day. All of it sounded like decaffeinated coach speak, cliché verbiage that checked every box.
But what if Cantey was actually on to something? Bishop England is shorthanded this fall but, at the same time, as well rounded as it has been in a few years. The Bishops are winning because players are, as Cantey said, embracing the roles required of them.
Imagine telling a defensive lineman not to penetrate the line of scrimmage. Cantey understands his personnel and, realizing he doesn’t have the tools to apply impactful pressure, he’s creatively reconfigured the roles of his linemen. Instead of breaking through, they’re holding steady, occupying assigned spaces and engaging specific offensive linemen. The strategy allows the linebackers behind them to flow about freely. And it’s working. Bishops senior linebacker Drew Owens has 41 tackles this season and leads the team with six sacks and five tackles for a loss.
Bishop England has allowed the second-fewest points of any team in Region 7, surrendering just 114 through six games this season — only two more than region-leading Waccamaw, who the Bishops defeated, 33-17, last week. Waccamaw was scoring 34 points per game and receiving top-10 votes in the state rankings at the time. The Warriors managed just 155 total yards against the Bishops, 76 of that coming on one play. The Bishops defense forced four turnovers, scored a touchdown and logged a safety in their best performance of the season.
“I think it took us a little while to get used to this kind of system and executing the right way,” Cantey said of the defensive mindset. “It can be hard to buy in at first. But once guys began to see that it works, we’ve continued to improve.”
The Bishops offense has become equally as selfless. Eddie Marinaro accounted for 58 percent of the Bishops’ total yards last season and 13 of their 20 touchdowns, sharing time at receiver, running back and quarterback. The high usage became predictable for opposing defenses. So in effort to diversify, the Bishops moved Marinaro to receiver and senior Cam Costa at quarterback fulltime. Five different receivers, including Marinaro, currently have to least 100 yards this season. Just three finished with more than 100 yards all of last season. Michael Long averaged 2.9 yards per carry and 27.8 per game last year. The junior running back is now churning out 4.6 per carry and 109 per game this fall.
“Each Friday it seems as if another guy is having a big night,” Costa said. “We’ve really been able to keep teams on their toes.”
Danny Croghan’s promotion from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator this season has had a lot to do with the offensive overhaul too. The former Bishop England and Charleston Southern quarterback is calling plays for the first time. He’s composing detailed plans specific to each opponent and scripting the beginning of games. Costa says the meticulous preparation helps keep the offense organized early and provides more clarity as games progress.
Under Croghan, Costa’s completion percentage has risen 24 percent from last season. He’s already thrown for 1,135 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. His quarterback rating is up more than 20 points too.
And the offense is continuing to develop. The Bishops averaged 17 points per game through their first four non-region games. They’ve scored 68 points through their first two region contests the past two weeks.
“You can see the growth every one has made,” Costa said. “Each player has accepted their role and is ready when their number is called.”
Bishop England is currently tied with Manning (4-3, 2-0) for first place in Region 7. The Bishops should be favored against their next two opponents, on the road at Academic Magnet (1-4, 0-2) and at home against Georgetown (1-5, 0-2). Wins in those two games would move the Bishops to 4-0 in region play and would give the Bishops an opportunity to play for a region championship at home in their regular-season finale against Manning.
This year's Region 7 champion is aligned to host throughout the postseason until the neutral-site state title game, played at USC's Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The No. 2 seed could be on the road as early as the second round.
That may be looking too far ahead though. Most coaches, including Cantey, stick to the script this time of the year. One game at a time, you'll commonly hear.
“It sounds cliché but the focus really has to be on ourselves, staying healthy and getting better every day,” Cantey said. “We have to put blinders on them so we aren’t looking too far ahead. That’s when you get in trouble. So it's just business as usual for us right now.”
The story is no longer about Cantey. He likes that. That’s because the Bishops are winning. He likes that too. Business as usual again in many ways.