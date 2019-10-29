Bishop England coach John Cantey figured, with limited depth this season, he’d need a few players to do several things well. Jarren McCoy hardly comes off the field.
McCoy has been voted the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Week for his two-way contribution to the Bishops’ 63-0 win over Academic Magnet.
McCoy serves as Cantey’s eyes on the field. Many times, defensive adjustments are made according to what McCoy is seeing from his safety position. He’s also become one of the most reliable targets on offense. The casual observer may notice several players before him. But McCoy’s versatility makes him as valuable as anyone on the field.
“He’s a leader on the field. He lets me know what’s going on out there,” Cantey said. “He’s a smart player. We do a lot of things coverage wise that depend on him. And it’s the same thing on offense. Different guys have big games week to week but we can count on him when we need to.”
McCoy scored both times he touched the ball against Academic Magnet. He put the Bishops ahead on their first play from scrimmage with an 18-yard touchdown catch just 17 seconds into the game. He reeled in a 53-yard score that opened a 42-0 Bishops advantage with more than two minutes left in the opening quarter. He finished with 71 yards and is currently second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns.
He also logged two tackles for a Bishops defense that secured its first shutout since 2016. Bishop England allowed Academic Magnet just 66 total yards. McCoy is second on the team in tackles this season and has forced three turnovers.
He only steps off the field momentarily during special teams, which is an unusual switch for a guy who last season also handled kicking duties for the Bishops.
“He’s a pretty durable guy. We’re able to do a lot with him because he can handle it all,” Cantey said. “He’s not just an offensive player or a defensive player. He’s just a football player.”
McCoy is the second Bishop in the past three weeks to earn East Cooper Player of the Week honors, following Week 6 winner Eddie Marinaro. McCoy finished 69 votes ahead of runner-up Lawson Pritchett of Porter-Gaud in fan voting. Palmetto Christian’s Connor Rourk finished third, followed by Oceanside’s Keegan Williams.
Fans can cast their ballots at moultrienews.com/potw2019 each week to decide the best performance of the area’s local high school football games. Players from Academic Magnet, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando will all be considered. Each week’s winners will earn an automatic bid into the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Year contest at the end of the season.
Voting opens each Wednesday at 12 a.m. and will close the following Sunday at midnight. Fans who register and vote will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 gift card each week.
Week 9 nominees
Will Bumgarner, DB, Wando
Wando senior Will Bumgarner made an impact in several different ways in the Warriors' 42-0 win over Cane Bay.
Bumgarner made an interception and logged four tackles with four assists at defensive back in the Warriors’ first shutout since 2017. He also blocked a punt and added four tackles on special teams.
Sullivan Clair, WR, Bishop England
Bishop England senior receiver Sullivan Clair pulled in four touchdowns in the Bishops’ 37-14 win at Georgetown.
Clair finished with seven catches for a career-high 116 yards. His 14-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter opened a 7-0 Bishops lead. His 9-yard score in the second stretched the Bishops’ advantage to 17-0. He caught two more in the second half, one a season-long 52-yard score. Clair also made four tackles and broke up a pass on defense.
Sincere Brown, WR, First Baptist
First Baptist senior receiver Sincere Brown racked up more than a 100 yards with a couple scores in the Hurricanes’ 35-22 win over Augusta Christian.
Brown finished with a season-high seven catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He had 116 yards by halftime. Brown caught a 31-yard score to put First Baptist ahead 28-16 in the final seconds of the opening half. He grabbed a 7-yard touchdown three minutes into the third that opened a 35-16 Canes lead. Brown also had three tackles and an interception on defense, his second straight game with a forced turnover.
Carson Rourk, LB, Palmetto Christian
Palmetto Christian junior Carson Rourk made 21 tackles in the Eagles’ 52-12 win over Beaufort Academy.
Rourk added a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, playing just three quarters in the lopsided decision.