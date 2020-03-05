Bishop England and Oceanside are among several locals included in the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association preseason rankings.
Three-time defending state champion Bishop England opened the season as the top-ranked team in AAA.
The Bishops graduated seven seniors from last season’s title team. College of Charleston commit Daniel Brooks returns as the fourth-ranked right-handed pitcher in the state’s junior class. Citadel pledge Chase Loggins is listed at the sixth-best junior outfielder. Scrappy Anderson, a USC Lancaster signee, is a top-50 senior right-handed pitcher.
State runner-up Oceanside began the season ranked third in Class AA.
Landsharks senior right-hander T.J. Provenzano is signed with Francis Marion. Infielder Darren Kraft and outfielder Cooper Gaskins are signed with Limestone. Junior Joey Cradock is ranked as top-30 outfielder in the state’s junior class.
Bishop England and Oceanside will meet April 20 at Shipyard Park in Mount Pleasant.
Summerville and Fort Dorchester are tied for 10th in AAAAA. The Green Wave is led by College of Charleston signee Brody Hopkins, the second-ranked senior outfielder in the state, and catcher Cole Messina, the state’s top-ranked junior. South Carolina commit Jalen Vasquez, the top-ranked senior shortstop in the state, leads Fort Dorchester. Pat Montheith is ranked third among senior third basemen.
Summerville will visit Bishop England on March 11 and will host the Bishops on April 7. The Green Wave will visit Wando on March 23.
Fort Dorchester will host Bishop England on April 2, a day before visiting Wando on April 3.
Summerville and Fort Dorchester will play a two-game, home-and-home series, April 20 in North Charleston and April 22 at Green Wave Park.
SCBCA state rankings
Class AAAAA
1. Chapin
2. Blythewood
3. Dutch Fork
4. Boiling Springs
5. River Bluff
6. Dorman
7. St. James/JL Mann
8. Lexington
9. Fort Mill
10. Summerville/Fort Dorchester
Class AAAA
1. AC Flora
2. Eastside
3. North Myrtle Beach
4. South Aiken
5. Greenville
6. Airport
7. Belton-Honea Path
8. Blue Ridge
9. Hartsville
10. Beaufort
Class AAA
1. Bishop England
2. Chapman
3. Gilbert
4. Cheraw
5. Crescent
6. West Oak
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Hanahan
9. Camden
10. Emerald/Aynor
Class AA
1. Landrum
2. Abbeville
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Chesterfield
5. East Clarendon
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Andrew Jackson
8. Johnsonville
9. Ninety-Six
10. Barnwell
Class A
1. Green Sea-Floyds
2. Lamar
3. Lake View
4. Branchville
5. Dixie
6. McBee
7. Whitmire
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. Ware Shoals
10. Williston-Elko