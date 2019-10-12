Bishop England quarterback Cam Costa ran for a touchdown and threw for another as the Bishops (5-2, 2-0) defeated Waccamaw (5-2, 1-1) by 33-17 in a key Region 7-AAA game.
Costa opened the scoring for Bishop England with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. He later connected with Sullivan Clair for a 12-yard passing touchdown. Michael Long punched in a 2-yard run.
Sammy Gress ran back a 30-yard pick-six for Bishop England. Bishops kicker Nick Defazio capped off the scoring with a 23-yard field goal.
Hanahan 44, Academic Magnet 7
Running back Josh Shaw’s three touchdowns led Hanahan (1-5, 1-1) to its first win of the season in a 44-7 victory over Academic Magnet (1-4, 0-2) in Region 7-AAA.
Shaw had 11 rushes for 110 yards. Quarterback Jonathan Shelton led the Hawks with 16 rushes for 133 yards and threw a 15-yard TD pass. Breton Green added a 33-yard touchdown run. Archer Cooper also found the end zone running the ball on two tries for a total of 42 yards.
Oceanside 42, Burke 0
Keegan Williams ran for three touchdowns to lead the Oceanside Landsharks (7-0, 2-0) to a 42-0 victory over the Burke Bulldogs (1-7, 0-1) in Region 6-AA.
Williams scored on runs of 44, 36, and 20 yards. Quarterback Sean Cooney had two touchdown passes, one to Walker Rhue and one to Sam Bolyston. Running back Henry Dew added a 4-yard TD.
First Baptist 68, Pinewood Prep 13
Davian Brown ran the ball 16 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns to lead First Baptist (6-2) to a 68-13 win over Pinewood Prep (0-7).
Quarterback Will Daniel was 13-27 for 193 yards passing and two touchdown throws, as well as a 13-yard touchdown run. QB Myron Wigfall of Pinewood Prep threw for 108 yards and two touchdown passes, including a 70-yard pass, as well as an interception.
Lucas Snow had 55 yards and two touchdowns receiving for First Baptist, while Sincere Brown had 84 yards and one touchdown in the air. Jamar Blandin made 9 tackles, 2 for a loss, and 2 assists. Patrick Roberts carried 16 times for 68 yards.
Palmetto Christian 30, Holly Hill Academy 8
Connor Rourk ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns to lead Palmetto Christian (4-2) to a 30-8 win over Holly Hill Academy.
Rourk also hit 8 of 12 passes for 95 yards, and Kendal Chakeris ran for a score. Tyler Fragola caught three balls for 37 yards. On defense, Carson Rourk had 14 tackles, one for a safety, while Colson Gunn had nine tackles, a sack and an interception. Ethan Lower made nine tackles and forced two fumbles.