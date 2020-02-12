Bishop England seized the Region 7-AAA championship with a 60-56 win at Manning in the regular-season finale on Tuesday.
It’s the third region title in four years for the Bishops, who will enter the AAA postseason next week as a top seed after going 24-2 overall this season.
Bishop England gripped just a one-point edge, 54-53, with 66 seconds to play. A loss would’ve dropped the Bishops even with Georgetown in the region standings.
Aidan McCool led Bishop England with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He closed out the win, hitting five of six free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Danny Brooks added 13 points with 10 boards. Patrick Antonelli scored 10 points while handing out six assists.
Thomas Michel turned in 15 points for the Bishops. Maybe more importantly, though, Michel was tasked with the toughest defensive assignment. Manning senior Leondria Nelson scored 50 points in a near triple-double in the Monarchs’ last game (a 50-point win at Hanahan).
Michel limited Nelson to just three points in the first half to help the Bishops take a 25-23 advantage into the break. Nelson poured in nine in the third quarter as Manning pushed ahead 45-43 entering the fourth. Nelson cooled off with just three points in the final frame as the Bishops closed out the win.
Bishop England is expected to host Loris —projected as the Region 6 No. 4 seed — when the postseason begins on Feb. 18.
Oceanside wins second straight
Oceanside took the Region 6-AA title with a 65-51 win over Burke in its final game of the regular season Tuesday in Mount Pleasant.
It’s the second straight region championship for the Landsharks, who returned almost an entirely new lineup this season after graduating six seniors, including their top three scorers from last year.
Oceanside will host the No. 4 seed out of Region 6 — either Eau Clair or Johnson — when the AA postseason begins on Feb. 19.
Iron Horses playoff bound
Philip Simmons will make its first postseason appearance in the program’s four-year history, following a 46-37 win at Timberland on Tuesday.
The two schools entered the final game of the regular season tied for the fourth seed out of Region 6-AA. Philip Simmons had yet to win a region game on the road.
Philip Simmons will travel to the Region 6 champion — either Johnsonville or East Clarendon, as both still have a game to play — when the AA postseason beings on Feb. 19.
Wando keeps pace
Wando picked up a crucial 36-29 win at Cane Bay Tuesday in Summerville.
The Warriors trailed 20-13 at halftime, and 25-19 entering the fourth before outscoring the Cobras 17-4 in the final frame.
McCrady Andrews led the Warriors with 14 points. Malakhi Stremlow turned in 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cobras.
The win keeps Wando in contention for the Region 7-AAAAA title. The Warriors will enter the final game of the regular season — at home against James Island on Friday — even with the Trojans, both a game behind Goose Creek in the region standings.
Pearson sets school record
Porter-Gaud senior Elise Pearson set a new single-game school scoring record with 36 points in the Cyclones’ win 72-42 win over Ashley Hall on Tuesday.
Pearson, who eclipsed 1,000 career points last month, is averaging 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Cyclones this season.