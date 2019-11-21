The reward turned out to be worth the wait for Bishop England junior Lily Woods.
Woods captured the Class A-AA-AAA tennis singles state championship Monday in Cayce, a week after the tournament began.
She dropped just three games in her run through the five-round bracket. She posted shutouts against her first three opponents — Chance Caulder of Green Sea-Floyds, Kimberly Kendrick of Whitmire and St. Joseph’s Melina Norton — last Monday before rain stopped the streak.
She returned this week for two more lopsided victories, both against members of Christ Church’s Class AA state championship team. Woods moved past Cavaliers No. 3 Sarah Allen, 6-0, 6-2, in the tournament semifinals.
The finals turned out to be a matchup of the Class AA and AAA’s top players as Woods, who guided Bishop England to its ninth straight team title earlier this month, ran into Christ Church No. 1 Annie Jennings. Woods conceded just one game in the opening set before finishing Jennings with a shutout in the second to claim the state crown.
The latest state title is the seventh in all for Woods, who’s now won five straight team championships, a singles title and another in girls basketball, which opens its season this Friday.
Bishop England junior Jenna Santa Lucia made it to the state quarterfinals with wins over Cheraw’s Raegan Griggs and Chapman’s Alex Kinlaw before falling to Christ Church’s Mary Cage Carter in the third round.
Ansley Cohen of Philip Simmons won her opening match against Union’s Anna Gregory before falling to Melina Norton of St. Joseph’s in the second round.
Megan Sinclaire fell, 6-0, 6-4, to J.L. Mann’s Emerson Mitchell in the opening round of the AAAAA singles tournament.