Mikey Blandin scored 24 points to lead First Baptist past Ben Lippen 65-45 in the opening round of the SCISA AAA playoffs Friday in Summerville.
The third-seeded Hurricanes will face second-seeded Heathwood Hall in the state quarterfinals Wednesday in Sumter.
Blandin shot 9-of-13 from the field against Ben Lippen. He scored six in the first quarter to guide the Hurricanes to a 13-11 lead. He added nine in the second as First Baptist pulled away 31-19 by halftime.
Luke Perrucci scored five of his 14 points in the third quarter to help First Baptist take a 48-31 lead into the fourth. Colin McKenzie scored four his nine points in the final frame.
Emmanuel Hughes led Ben Lippen with 13 points on nine attempts.
Heathwood Hall had a bye through the opening round.
Porter-Gaud, seeded second, in the lower half of the bracket, also had a bye and will open in the second round against third-seeded Hammond Wednesday in Sumter.