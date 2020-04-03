It was one of the toughest Monday mornings of Jamie Bradford’s life.
His twin daughters had turned nine months old just a couple days earlier. Christmas would be here in a few weeks. His family already had the tree up in the living room. He was headed out shopping after work to cross a few gifts off the list.
“And instead I have to go home and tell my wife that I was fired,” said Bradford, who after five years in sports radio with Kirkman Broadcasting was let go in December.
“It hit me like a truck. And you’re just thinking, ‘OK, now what?’”
Darren Goldwater saw the news on Twitter. He’s spent nearly two decades in sports broadcasting. He’d been kicking around the idea of starting a new sports talk show in Charleston. He reached out to Bradford almost immediately.
“I told him, ‘Listen, I have this idea,’” Goldwater said. “‘I think we can pull it off. Let’s figure this thing out together.’”
“I loved it,” said Bradford, who'd been approached about a couple different opportunities but nothing like this. “Right away, I was in.”
The JB and Goldwater Show is set to debut on April 13. It’s local sports talk with a unique touch of lifestyle and personality.
The live two-hour show will broadcast daily from noon until 2 p.m. on Podbean, a website and app that allows listeners to call and interact, just as they have with Bradford in the past. Each show will then be available for download or streaming on iTunes, Spotify, Google and any other major podcast platform.
The freedom, the two say, might be the most intriguing aspect. Running their own show from top to bottom will allow them to specifically tailor every detail. They want to maintain a local focus while delving deeper into topics than they’ve ever had the opportunity to in the past.
“There’s nothing in this area doing what we want to do, not in that time slot and not available to download and listen to later like that,” Bradford said. “We’re there for the people who want their sports radio live in the afternoon. And we’re there for the people who like things more on-demand too.”
Bradford has managed nearly every function of sports radio whether it’s on air in front of the mic or outside of the studio in production, sales and marketing. He served as co-host of Carolina Gameday, a Gamecocks football pregame show, for the past five years. He’s spent the past three as host of his own show, the JB Show, which filled the morning time slot on ESPN 98.9 in Charleston for two years before moving to midday.
Bradford’s work is heavily influenced by local happenings. He’s crafted a ranging network of coaches, players, media members and sports influencers he often features on air. His style and commitment to the local community, Goldwater says, is what sets Bradford apart.
“He’s passionate about sports in our area. He really cares and you can sense that right away when you listen to him,” Goldwater said. “He has strengths that in a lot of ways would be weaknesses of mine, and vice versa.”
Goldwater has spent nearly 15 years as a play-by-play announcer, working with the likes of ESPN, CBS Sports, and the NCAA. He was the lead television voice for the Southern Conference for five years. He too spent time with Kirkman Broadcasting, serving in different capacities as a co-host, producer, marketing director and the director of broadcasting for The Citadel Sports Network. He's handled much of the logistics in getting the new show off the ground.
“He’s a complete pro,” Bradford said. “I’ve always respected his work. I think everyone does. And I think he and I are different enough that we balance each other really well.”
The immediate challenge in launching the new show is the current climate of sports — because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are none right now. But as other local shows began to temporarily close up shop, Goldwater saw an opportunity to press forward.
“Circumstances can dictate your actions at times,” Goldwater said. “When I saw the local stuff was off the air, I texted Jamie.”
“He said, ‘We’re going right now. Get ready. We’ve got to go,’” recalls Bradford, who’s been operating his own marketing agency since January.
“I didn’t even ask him,” Goldwater added with a laugh. “I just knew it was time to go for it. Go all in and let the chips fall where they may.”
Bradford thinks the unique circumstances might play better to their strengths and personalities. He believes creativity is the key to successful talk radio any way, whether games are being played or not.
“You won’t make it in this industry unless you're creative,” Bradford said. “Especially right now because most people will say there’s nothing happening. And from that standpoint, it might be the most challenging but the most honest opportunity for us to show what we've got.”
The show will operate, at least initially, out of an upstairs office in Goldwater’s Mount Pleasant home. An impressive collection of professional studio equipment with a switchboard, microphones and computers has an authentic feel. It’s more comfortable, though — other than maybe Goldwater’s Washington Nationals memorabilia that forces the Atlanta Braves fan in Bradford to roll his eyes.
“It’s cool. It’s fun. It’s just two regular guys who love what they do and are lucky to do be able to do it,” Bradford said.
Bradford thought that Monday in December was one of the toughest days of his life. It might've been for the best, he figures now. He's the happiest he's been in some time and has better perspective than ever before.
“I know now, more than ever, how lucky I am to be able to get in front of that microphone every day," Bradford said. "Everybody tells me I have a face for radio. I'm just lucky to be back on air getting to do what I love better than we've ever done it before."