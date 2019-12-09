Emma Albano stood alone on an island with the game tied late in overtime.
Her defender had fallen. She turned, pivoted and, seemingly unsure of what to do next, let a shot fly. The Bishops coaches winced. Only momentarily, though, because as Albano’s shot splashed through the net for the go-ahead score, it seemed to be some sort of sign that this cast of last year’s role players may be ready to lead this year’s team.
“It’s one of those, ‘What in the world?’” Bishop England coach Paul Runey started. “Then, ‘Oh all right. Hey, good shot.’”
Bishop England outlasted Wando, 54-52, in overtime Saturday on Daniel Island. It’s the third straight win for the AAA Bishops over the crosstown rival AAAAA Warriors.
Bishop England, ranked third in the AAA state poll, is off to a 4-1 start this season, despite losing four of five starters and 85 percent of its offense from last season’s state championship team.
“A lot of these girls do have experience playing,” Runey explained. “But a lot of them are used to playing different roles. Now they’re starting and the outcome of the game is on their shoulders. So you don’t really know what you have in those tight situations until you see it play out.”
Bishops junior guard Lily Woods was one of the heroes of last season’s title game. It was somewhat of a surprise, though, the way she was able to contribute defensively off of the bench against one of the better offenses in the state. Woods will now be expected to supply that same spark-plug energy on both ends of the floor as the Bishops’ starting point guard this season.
Woods had a team-best 11 points with six rebounds and four steals against Wando. She drove several times into the heart of the Warriors defense only to be rejected by Wando senior forward Elizabeth Eads, who led all scorers with 21 points and also towers Woods by at least half of a foot. Woods crashed to the ground on one particular play midway through the game and looked over to Runey for guidance. He urged her to get back up on her feet. And she did. Time and again.
“She’s fearless,” Runey said of Woods, who’s a seven-time state champion, winning six in tennis to go with last year’s basketball title. “She’s going to keep coming every time. But can you make the smart plays in crunch time to win the game?”
Woods is leading the team in scoring and ranks second in steals. Bishop England has relied on its guard play in recent years to not only be aggressive but intelligently run the team. Woods broke free late in the overtime period. But rather than dart toward the open layup, she turned away and dribbled the clock out to seal the game. Another sign that these Bishops are prepared for their expanded roles.
Bishop England is deepest in its backcourt. Jaiha Williams is brimming with potential. She’s the only returning starter. She and Woods’ quickness and athleticism play perfectly into the Bishops’ strategy of pushing in transition on offense and pestering ball handlers defensively. Williams scored seven points with six rebounds against the Warriors. She’s averaging seven points, four rebounds and two steals per game this season but Runey assures that she capable of even more.
“When she pushes that button, she’s the difference maker,” Runey said. “We need her to stay in that mode all the time.”
Bishops sophomore guard Ally Dominiak, at 5-foot-3, is small but effective. Dominiak is scoring almost 10 points per game while averaging three steals. Albano is scoring seven points and pulling down eight rebounds. Ella Schar is adding eight points and seven rebounds.
Bishops 6-foot-1 center Princess Scott may be the x-factor this season, and seasons to come. Runey is brining the sophomore along slowly but her impact has been undeniable. She’s averaging eight points and eight rebounds. She had eight and eight against Wando, playing amongst two of the area’s better forwards in Elizabeth and Katherine Eads.
Six Bishops are scoring at least seven points per game. Seven are pulling down at least three rebounds.
“There’s no doubt these girls have what it takes,” Runey said. “They’re good players. They’re just learning new roles and that’s what this part of the season is for really. It’s an opportunity for us to learn who we are as a team.”
And with each last-minute jumper, or each heady overtime play, these Bishops, albeit new to their roles, appear prepared, or at the very least willing, to fulfill their expanded roles.