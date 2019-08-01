Former Citadel men's basketball standout Lew Stallworth became the most recent former Bulldog to join the professional ranks Tuesday evening as he signed a professional contract to play the 2019-20 season with BC Zaporizhya.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God for the abundance of blessings that I've received over this past year from being at The Citadel to signing my contract this has been a life changing year. Through him all things are possible,” Stallworth said. “My grad year at The Citadel prepared me for this opportunity. Coach Baucom, Coach Willis, Coach Bell, Coach Castleberry, Coach Combs and Coach Mason all prepared me day in and day out, and allowed me to display my game on this stage. Their willingness to take a chance on me really helped change my life and I will forever be a Citadel basketball family member and brand ambassador because of that."
BC Zaporizhya is a Ukrainian professional basketball team based in Zaporizhya that competes in the top professional league in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague. Last season, BC Zaporizhya finished third in the league’s regular season, the highest regular-season finish since finishing third during the 2012-13 campaign. In the Ukrainian Cup, the team made it to the quarterfinals after advancing to the Round of 16 the year before.
A native of Los Angeles, California, Stallworth played one season at The Citadel as a graduate transfer. He began his collegiate career at UTEP before transferring to UT Rio Grande Valley.
Stallworth finished the 2018-19 campaign ranked in the top 15 in the Southern Conference in seven statistical categories, including sitting in the top 10 in six, and the top five in four.
Stallworth, voted an All-SoCon second-team selection by both the coaches and the media, was second in the SoCon in assists per game (6.2) and total assists (181), and third in the league in scoring average (20.2). He was fourth in the conference in minutes played per game (33.4), fifth in field goal percentage (.527) and sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7). Stallworth was also ninth in free throw percentage (.740) and 15th in rebounds per game (5.3).
Stallworth ended the year in the top 50 in the nation in three statistical categories, including 17th in assists per game, tied for 38th in total assists and 45th in scoring average. He was also 66th in NCAA Division I for field goal percentage.
In program history, Stallworth's 2018-19 season ranks in the top 10 in four categories, including setting the program record for assists in a single season. Stallworth is also third in program history in points scored in a season, fourth in field goals made in a season and ninth for scoring average.
Following the season, Stallworth played in both the 2019 Dos Equis 3x3U National Championship and the Basketball Tournament.
Stallworth was named to HoopsHD.com's mid-season All-SoCon team on Jan. 7, and then named to the HoopsHD.com All-Southern Conference team following the season, marking the third-straight season the Bulldogs have had a player named to the list after Zane Najdawi was named to the team each of the previous two seasons.
Stallworth also earned two SoCon Player of the Week honors from the league office (Nov. 27, Dec. 4) and earned College Sports Madness SoCon Player of the Week honors three times (Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 24).
With Stallworth signing to play professionally in Ukraine, The Citadel men's basketball program has now had 13 players go on to play professional basketball.