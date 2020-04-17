College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant completed his 2020 signing class with two experienced transfers and the program's first player from Australia on Wednesday.
Cameron Copeland, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound combination guard/forward out of McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, Keegan Harvey, a 6-foot-11, 220-point forward out of Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., and Payton Willis, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound graduate transfer guard from the University of Minnesota, signed their National Letter of Intent to play for the Cougars next season.
A North Texas Junior College All-Conference First Team selection, Copeland averaged a team-leading 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this past season at McLennan CC.
The Atlanta native previously played at the University of North Florida. He was a prep standout at Douglas County High School, where he averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game during his senior campaign. Copeland was also honored as an all-region selection leading Douglas County to a 22-7 overall record and a trip to the regional finals.
"Cameron is a great run and jump athlete," Grant said. "He adds great length on the wing with his height and wingspan. Cam has good ball skills and shoots the ball well from the 3-point line. He is a great slasher and he plays above the rim. I look forward to watching him develop into a perimeter defender as well."
Originally from Newcastle, Australia, Harvey spent the last year attending prep school at Montverde Academy. He was the No. 36-rated player in the state of Florida by FloridaHoops.com.
With a 7-foot-1 wingspan, he helped No. 1 nationally-ranked Montverde to a perfect 25-0 regular season as a senior. Prior to coming to the U.S., he played for AUSA Hoops and the Maitland Mustangs, his youth league team averaging 15.8 points per game. Harvey is looking to major in mathematics at College of Charleston.
"Keegan is a very unique player, because of his size and skill set," Grant said. "He has a high basketball IQ and great feel for the game. He shoots the ball really well and is a great passer. His combination of size and skill will allow him to play inside and out."
The second player from the state of Arkansas to play for the Cougars in the last decade, Willis started in 25 games for the Golden Gophers this past season averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. The team's fourth-leading scorer, he registered a season-high 21 points versus Wisconsin in February. Willis also ranked second on the squad in 3-pointers made (57) and assists (53).
Prior to Minnesota, where he will earn his bachelor's degree in business, Willis played two seasons at Vanderbilt playing in 66 games with 16 starts for the Commodores. Hailing from Fayetteville, Ark., he was the second-ranked player in the state and the No. 22-ranked guard in the country out of Fayetteville High School.
"Payton is a big guard that can play any perimeter position," Grant said. "He does a little bit of everything. He is a scorer, shoots the three, finishes at the rim and can create his own shot. He is very efficient with taking care of the ball and passing to make his teammates better. He brings great maturity and physicality to our program."
All three join D'Avian Houston and RJ Ogom, who both signed during the early signing period in the fall.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING ABOUT COPELAND
"Cam is a 6-foot-7 long, athletic wing that is capable of scoring in bunches. He can shoot with range and finish at the rim. The College of Charleston is getting a young man that loves basketball and values education." – McLennan Community College Head Coach Kevin Gill
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING ABOUT HARVEY
"Keegan is really excited to be part of the College of Charleston. Not only will he add great size and outstanding perimeter shooting, he has a great basketball IQ and is a very gifted student." – Montverde Academy Head Coach Kevin Boyle
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING ABOUT WILLIS
"Good get for Earl Grant." – CBS Sports College Basketball Analyst Jon Rothstein
2020-21 COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON MEN'S BASKETBALL SIGNEES
Cameron Copeland, 6-7, 185, Guard/Forward, Douglas County High School / McLennan CC (Texas), Atlanta, Ga.
Keegan Harvey, 6-11, 220, Forward, Montverde Academy (Fla.), Newcastle, Australia
D'Avian Houston, 6-1, 185, Point Guard, Episcopal High School, Bellaire, Texas
RJ Ogom, 6-5, 210, Power Forward, Homewood-Flossmoor High School, Chicago, Ill.
Payton Willis, 6-4, 200, Guard, Fayetteville High School/Minnesota, Fayetteville, Ark.