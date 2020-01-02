Porter-Gaud is hosting a loaded lineup of talent in the third annual Lowcountry Showcase this Saturday.
The event, organized by Phenom Hoop Report, will feature 12 teams from three different states. College commitments to Murray State, Wofford, Furman, Presbyterian, Youngstown Satte, Catawba and Hampden Sydney line the rosters.
"We are very excited about this year's event, as we have some of the top talent from around the region, and it just so happens a lot of the teams happen to be from the greater Charleston area," Phenom Hoop Report author Jamie Shaw said. "The list of uncommitted talent in this event is extensive, but that is one of the reasons why the fans, media and college coaches alike have continued to show up over the past two years."
Porter-Gaud, North Charleston, Burke, First Baptist and Whale Branch fill out the local side. Aiken, Lee Central, Sumter are coming from around the state. Carmel Christian of Charlotte, NC, Concord First Assembly of Concord, NC, Woodville-Thompkins of Savannah, Georgia and Jeff Davis of Augusta, Georgia make up the out-of-state participants.
Tickets will be sold at the day of the event, doors will open 30 minutes prior to the first game.
Teams
Porter-Gaud (SC), First Baptist (SC), Whale Branch (SC), Aiken (SC), Lee Central (SC), Sumter (SC), Carmel Christian (NC), Concord First Assembly (NC) Woodville-Thompkins (GA), Charleston Science & Math (SC), Burke (SC), and Jeff Davis (GA)
Schedule
Jeff Davis vs. Carmel Christian (1 p.m.)
Lee Central vs. Sumter (2:30 p.m.)
Aiken vs. Concord First Assembly (4 p.m.)
First Baptist vs. Woodville-Thompkins (5:30 p.m.)
Burke vs. Charleston Math and Science (7 p.m.)
Porter-Gaud vs. Whale Branch (8:30 p.m.)
Non-Committed Players with Offers
'20 Kenny Gwynn of Carmel Christian
'21 Daveon Thomas of Lee Central
'21 RJ Felton of Aiken
'21 Justin Taylor of Carmel Christian
'21 Ben Burnham of Carmel Christian
'21 Trae Benham of Concord 1st Assembly
'22 Lebron Thomas of Lee Central
Committed Players
Jaqueze Kirby of Jeff Davis (Murray St)
Nick Pringle of Whale Branch (Wofford)
Myles Hunter of Carmel (Youngstown St)
Chieck Traore of Concord 1st Assembly (Youngstown St)
Garrett Hien of Concord 1st Assembly (Furman)
Ambaka Le Gregam of Concord 1st Assembly (Presbyterian)
Benard Pelote of Woodville Thompkins (Catawba)
Chase Cannon of Porter-Gaud (Hampden Sydney)