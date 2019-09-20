Oceanside senior quarterback Sean Cooney threw for 296 yards and a career-high five touchdowns to guide the Landsharks past St. John’s, 58-0, Friday on John’s Island.
Cooney completed 17-of-26 pass attempts, throwing touchdown passes to four different receivers. He passed for 275 yards and four scores in the first half alone, as the Landsharks led 44-0 heading into the break.
Cooney attempted just two passes in the second half, one a 20-yard score to Keegan Williams that opened a 51-0 Landsharks lead.
Williams finished with four catches for 82 yards, adding a 32-yard score that put Oceanside ahead 21-0 in the first quarter. He also ran for 26 yards on just three carries, including a 9-yard touchdown for the Landsharks’ final score of the first half. Jordan Jackson broke a 45-yard run on his only carry and King Deloney added three totes for 25 yards. Oceanside ran the ball just 14 times, a week after handing off 39 carries.
Joel Osteen led the Landsharks with six catches for 93 yards. Walker Rhue added three catches for 69 yards and a 47-yard touchdown that kicked off the Landsharks’ scoring spree in the opening quarter. Malachi Oree caught two passes for 31 yards, one of them an 18-yard score that lifted the Landsharks ahead 14-0.
The Landsharks defense limited St. John’s to just 94 total yards and recovered five fumbles.
Oceanside (4-0) hosts Legion, a first-year school under the Pinnacle umbrella, Friday in Park West.