It was certainly unusual to see a team that didn’t lose a game all season to be traveling to a No. 1 seed in the opening round of the playoffs. Oceanside didn’t care who it was though. The Landsharks just wanted to play.
Oceanside blew past top-seeded Andrews, 58-36, in the opening round of the Class AA postseason on Friday to capture its first playoff win in program history.
The fourth-seeded Landsharks, winners of all 10 of their games this season, will next face fourth-seeded Whale Branch in the second round.
“It didn’t matter who we played, with everything going on the past couple of weeks, we just wanted to get back into our routine and go play football and earn the right to get to keep playing in the playoffs,” Oceanside coach Chad Grier said. “I think our kids enjoy playing better teams. Andrews is a good team, well coached with a tough scheme so I think our kids really enjoyed getting to play them, even in the first round.”
Oceanside senior quarterback Sean Cooney threw for 351 yards, matching his season-high with five touchdown passes. Cooney hit Walker Rhue six times for 79 yards and two scores. He connected with Malachi Oree four times for 90 yards and a touchdown and Joel Osteen four times for 50 yards.
Landsharks senior running back Keegan Williams caught two passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, and ran for another 172 yards, averaging 8.6 per carry, and two more scores.
“Our goal is to always take advantage of what the defense gives us and to be as balanced as possible,” Grier said. “Keegan is such a special player, he spoils us at times. Tonight was a good opportunity for Sean to really control the offense. He continues to get even better even this late it the season and he’s just made us that much more dynamic.”
Oceanside scored on all but one offensive possession in the game. The Landsharks led 28-22 at halftime — as Cooney threw for two touchdowns and ran in another — then opened the second half with three consecutive scores to break open a 48-22 advantage by the middle of the third quarter.
The Landsharks defense solved Andrews’ option by the second half, forcing stops on the Yellowjackets' first three possessions in a third quarter Oceanside won 27-8. Andrews finished with 176 yards on the ground, averaging 3.6 per carry.
“We never felt like we weren’t in control of the game but we did have some blown assignments early on that led to a few scores for them. That option offense is difficult to prepare for when you don’t see it every week,” Grier said. “But our offensive guys knew we were going to keep scoring and once we cleaned up our assignments on defense that really opened the game up.”
Whale Branch eliminated Oceanside in the opening round of the playoffs last season. The Warriors topped second-seeded Philip Simmons, 36-10, in the opening round on Friday.
“That’s been a big thing for us. I think our kids enjoy getting to see teams that have maybe beaten us in the past,” Grier said. “Whale Branch is a very capable, tough matchup for us. But we’re looking forward to just the opportunity to play on no matter who it’s against.”