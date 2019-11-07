th

Heffron

 Provided/CofCsports.com/Kim Morgan Gregory Photography

College of Charleston men’s soccer senior Tucker Heffron and junior Jake Nicholson have earned All-CAA honors, the league announced on Thursday.

Heffron, a Wando High School alum and former 2018 All-CAA Third Team member, was named to the All-CAA Second Team while Nicholson, a former 2017 All-CAA Rookie Team member, was named to the All-CAA Third Team.  

“Jake and Tucker both deserve this honor. They have worked so hard all year and every game and have both shown great quality play,” said Head Coach Ralph Lundy. “Tucker has grown so much in his career. He redshirted his first year and has now made all-conference twice in his four years. Jake has been a creative player since day one and it’s great that he got this honor this year after a tough injury that kept him out most of last year.”

Over the course of the season, Heffron led the team in scoring with five goals, including two game-winners, and dished out a team-high three assists. The Mount Pleasant, S.C. native scored a total of 15 goals in his four years at The College.

Nicholson, a Sheffield, England native, came in second on the team in goals scored with two on the season. The former All-CAA Rookie Team member played a pivotal role in the Cougars game plan this season. He controlled the midfield and made his presence known all over the field.

2019 CAA MEN’S SOCCER HONORS

2019 CAA Player of the Year: Manuel Ferriol, James Madison

2019 CAA Defensive Player of the Year: Danny Reynolds, UNCW

2019 CAA Rookie of the Year: Timothy Ennin, Northeastern

2019 CAA Coach of the Year: Aidan Heaney, UNCW

 

    

First Team All-CAA

    

Name

School

Pos.

Cl.

Hometown

Chris Donovan

Drexel

F

So.

Paoli, Pa.

Phillip Goodrum

UNCW

F

Sr.

Charlotte, N.C.

Matthew Vowinkel

Hofstra

F

Jr.

New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Gabriel Cabral

UNCW

M

Sr.

Petropolis, Brazil

Fernando Casero

James Madison

M

Sr.

Zaragoza, Spain

Jacob Evans

UNCW

M

Jr.

Chester, Cheshire, England

Manuel Ferriol

James Madison

M

Sr.

Valencia, Spain

Thomas Judge

James Madison

D

Jr.

Freehold, N.J.

Mark Lindstrom

UNCW

D

Sr.

Gavle, Gastrikland, Sweden

Danny Reynolds

UNCW

D

R-Sr.

Shilton, England

TJ Bush

James Madison

GK

R-Jr.

Herndon, Va.

     

Second Team

    

Name

School

Pos.

Cl.

Hometown

Benjamin Klingen

Northeastern

F

So.

Wadersloh, Germany

Julian Ngoh

William & Mary

F

Sr.

Goldvein, Va.

Tucker Heffron

Charleston

M

R-Sr.

Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Clay Obara

James Madison

M

Fr.

Virginia Beach, Va.

Petter Soelberg

Hofstra

M

Jr.

Stockholm, Sweden

Luca Tausch

Hofstra

M

So.

Freiburg, Germany

Melker Anshelm

James Madison

D

So.

Stockholm, Sweden

Brandon Clegg

James Madison

D

Sr.

Manassas, Va.

Timo Hummrich

Delaware

D

So.

Berlin, Germany

Wilhelm Nilsson

UNCW

D

Sr.

Stockholm, Sweden

George O’Malley

Hofstra

D

Jr.

Harrow, England

Gabriel Perrotta

UNCW

GK

Fr.

Asuncion, Paraguay

     

Third Team

    

Name

School

Pos.

Cl.

Hometown

Timothy Ennin

Northeastern

F

R-Fr.

East Hartford, Conn.

Tuki Tayali

Elon

F

R-Jr.

London, England

Alfredo Bozalongo

William & Mary

M

Fr.

Logrono, La Rioja, Spain

Tyler Clegg

James Madison

M

So.

Manassas, Va.

Ryan Massoud

Northeastern

M

So.

Arnprior, Ontario, Canada

Jake Nicholson

Charleston

M

Jr.

Sheffield, England

Oscar Ramsey

Hofstra

M

Sr.

Auckland, New Zealand

Sam Golan

William & Mary

D

Jr.

Great Falls, Va.

Luke Matthews

Elon

D

Sr.

Swindon, England

Frederik Rieper

Hofstra

D

Fr.

Aarhus, Denmark

Alex Ashton

Hofstra

GK

Gr.

Telford, England

 

All-Rookie Team

Name

School

Pos.

Cl.

Hometown

Timothy Ennin

Northeastern

F

R-Fr.

Norwood, Mass.

Alexander Levengood

William & Mary

F

Fr.

Richmond, Va.

Rex Twum

Delaware

F

Jr.

Accra, Ghana

Alfredo Bozalongo

William & Mary

M

Fr.

Logrono, La Rioja, Spain

Mattias Cooper

Elon

M

Fr.

Oslo, Norway

Clay Obara

James Madison

M

Fr.

Virginia Beach, Va.

Colton Pleasants

UNCW

M

Fr.

Raleigh, N.C.

Kasper Lehm

Elon

D

Fr.

Odense, Denmark

Frederik Rieper

Hofstra

D

Fr.

Aarhus, Denmark

Gabriel Perrotta

UNCW

GK

Fr.

Asuncion, Paraguay

