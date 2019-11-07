College of Charleston men’s soccer senior Tucker Heffron and junior Jake Nicholson have earned All-CAA honors, the league announced on Thursday.
Heffron, a Wando High School alum and former 2018 All-CAA Third Team member, was named to the All-CAA Second Team while Nicholson, a former 2017 All-CAA Rookie Team member, was named to the All-CAA Third Team.
“Jake and Tucker both deserve this honor. They have worked so hard all year and every game and have both shown great quality play,” said Head Coach Ralph Lundy. “Tucker has grown so much in his career. He redshirted his first year and has now made all-conference twice in his four years. Jake has been a creative player since day one and it’s great that he got this honor this year after a tough injury that kept him out most of last year.”
Over the course of the season, Heffron led the team in scoring with five goals, including two game-winners, and dished out a team-high three assists. The Mount Pleasant, S.C. native scored a total of 15 goals in his four years at The College.
Nicholson, a Sheffield, England native, came in second on the team in goals scored with two on the season. The former All-CAA Rookie Team member played a pivotal role in the Cougars game plan this season. He controlled the midfield and made his presence known all over the field.
2019 CAA MEN’S SOCCER HONORS
2019 CAA Player of the Year: Manuel Ferriol, James Madison
2019 CAA Defensive Player of the Year: Danny Reynolds, UNCW
2019 CAA Rookie of the Year: Timothy Ennin, Northeastern
2019 CAA Coach of the Year: Aidan Heaney, UNCW
First Team All-CAA
Name
School
Pos.
Cl.
Hometown
Chris Donovan
Drexel
F
So.
Paoli, Pa.
Phillip Goodrum
UNCW
F
Sr.
Charlotte, N.C.
Matthew Vowinkel
Hofstra
F
Jr.
New Hyde Park, N.Y.
Gabriel Cabral
UNCW
M
Sr.
Petropolis, Brazil
Fernando Casero
James Madison
M
Sr.
Zaragoza, Spain
Jacob Evans
UNCW
M
Jr.
Chester, Cheshire, England
Manuel Ferriol
James Madison
M
Sr.
Valencia, Spain
Thomas Judge
James Madison
D
Jr.
Freehold, N.J.
Mark Lindstrom
UNCW
D
Sr.
Gavle, Gastrikland, Sweden
Danny Reynolds
UNCW
D
R-Sr.
Shilton, England
TJ Bush
James Madison
GK
R-Jr.
Herndon, Va.
Second Team
Name
School
Pos.
Cl.
Hometown
Benjamin Klingen
Northeastern
F
So.
Wadersloh, Germany
Julian Ngoh
William & Mary
F
Sr.
Goldvein, Va.
Tucker Heffron
Charleston
M
R-Sr.
Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Clay Obara
James Madison
M
Fr.
Virginia Beach, Va.
Petter Soelberg
Hofstra
M
Jr.
Stockholm, Sweden
Luca Tausch
Hofstra
M
So.
Freiburg, Germany
Melker Anshelm
James Madison
D
So.
Stockholm, Sweden
Brandon Clegg
James Madison
D
Sr.
Manassas, Va.
Timo Hummrich
Delaware
D
So.
Berlin, Germany
Wilhelm Nilsson
UNCW
D
Sr.
Stockholm, Sweden
George O’Malley
Hofstra
D
Jr.
Harrow, England
Gabriel Perrotta
UNCW
GK
Fr.
Asuncion, Paraguay
Third Team
Name
School
Pos.
Cl.
Hometown
Timothy Ennin
Northeastern
F
R-Fr.
East Hartford, Conn.
Tuki Tayali
Elon
F
R-Jr.
London, England
Alfredo Bozalongo
William & Mary
M
Fr.
Logrono, La Rioja, Spain
Tyler Clegg
James Madison
M
So.
Manassas, Va.
Ryan Massoud
Northeastern
M
So.
Arnprior, Ontario, Canada
Jake Nicholson
Charleston
M
Jr.
Sheffield, England
Oscar Ramsey
Hofstra
M
Sr.
Auckland, New Zealand
Sam Golan
William & Mary
D
Jr.
Great Falls, Va.
Luke Matthews
Elon
D
Sr.
Swindon, England
Frederik Rieper
Hofstra
D
Fr.
Aarhus, Denmark
Alex Ashton
Hofstra
GK
Gr.
Telford, England
All-Rookie Team
Name
School
Pos.
Cl.
Hometown
Timothy Ennin
Northeastern
F
R-Fr.
Norwood, Mass.
Alexander Levengood
William & Mary
F
Fr.
Richmond, Va.
Rex Twum
Delaware
F
Jr.
Accra, Ghana
Alfredo Bozalongo
William & Mary
M
Fr.
Logrono, La Rioja, Spain
Mattias Cooper
Elon
M
Fr.
Oslo, Norway
Clay Obara
James Madison
M
Fr.
Virginia Beach, Va.
Colton Pleasants
UNCW
M
Fr.
Raleigh, N.C.
Kasper Lehm
Elon
D
Fr.
Odense, Denmark
Frederik Rieper
Hofstra
D
Fr.
Aarhus, Denmark
Gabriel Perrotta
UNCW
GK
Fr.
Asuncion, Paraguay