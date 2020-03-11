Three Cougars drove in two runs and Josh Price held VCU to one run over 4 ⅓ innings as College of Charleston extended its winning streak to six with an 8-3 victory on Tuesday evening at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 8, VCU 3
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: (RV) Charleston (12-2), VCU (8-8)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The teams traded runs over the first four innings to enter the fifth knotted at 2-2. Luke Stageberg drove in two runs to kick start the attack in the early stages before the Cougars pushed five across with two down in the fifth. Harrison Hawkins began the onslaught with an RBI double and after Landon Choboy and Tanner McCallister each plated one, Joseph Mershon punctuated the frame with a two-run single to right. Price then shut the door with a superb outing to earn his second win.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Price delivered perhaps his best outing of the season holding the Rams to one run on three singles over four and one-third innings. He finished with three strikeouts and worked out of several jams to stymie VCU and earn the win.
NOTABLES
· Sajon Belser turned in his first collegiate three-hit game with three singles and a run scored.
· Trotter Harlan picked up a triple in back-to-back at-bats to start the day becoming just the seventh Cougar with a two-triple effort.
· Choboy continued his strong play with a two-hit day driving in two with a single and a double.
· Trey Pooser pitched four solid innings in his first collegiate start allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out one.
· McCallister finished 2-for-3 with an RBI double after pinch-hitting in the fifth.
· Mershon drove in his fifth and sixth RBI of the season with a two-run single in the fifth.
· Kris Kuhn retired the final two batters via a ground out and a strikeout to end the game.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday when they travel to Greenville, S.C. to open a three-game series with Furman. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.