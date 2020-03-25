College of Charleston’s (CofC) Grant Riller has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 10 First Team for the second time of his career.
The three-time All-Colonial Athletic Association First Team selection Riller closed out his illustrious career for the Cougars ranked second all-time in career scoring with 2,474 points, which was also third-most in conference history behind former NBA All-Star David Robinson of Navy and Charles Jenkins of Hofstra.
In 2019-20, he finished ranked No. 10 in the nation in scoring averaging a team-and league-best 21.9 points per game. Riller became the first CofC player to record a triple-double in program history recording 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists versus Northeastern on Jan. 16 at TD Arena.
The eight-time CAA Player of the Week honoree also left his mark in the school record books – first all-time in career 30-point games (14), eighth all-time in career steals (165) and 13th all-time in career assists (366). He is the program’s NCAA Division I Era single-game scoring record holder (43 points) and played in 132 career games with 125 career starts.
In 2017-18, he helped lead the Cougars to a CAA regular-season and tournament title and the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 1999. Riller was named CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.