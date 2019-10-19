Porter-Gaud place kicker James Hill connected on a 31-yard field goal to help lead the Cyclones (4-4) past Augusta Christian (3-5), 13-10, in SCISA Class AAA Action.
Hill was crucial for the Cyclones in the win, also hitting a 27-yard field goal.
Quarterback Matt Kelly completed 11-of-19 pass for 125 yards. Wide receiver Tobias Lafayette was his main target on the night, catching 6 passes for 59 yards.
First Baptist 39, Heathwood Hall 26
First Baptist’s Davian Brown rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Hurricanes (7-2) past Heathwood Hall (6-3) 39-26 Friday night.
Brown carried the ball 15 times for 96 yards, including a 61-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Will Daniel completed 12-of-21 for 237 yards and 2 TD passes.
McKay Wilson had four catches for 118 yards and a TD on the night. Sincere Brown made a big impact on both sides of the ball, finishing with four catches for 70 yards and a TD. He also returned an interception 60 yards for a TD.
Bishop England 63, Academic Magnet 0
Bishop England quarterback Cam Costa’s threw three touchdown passes to lead Bishop England (5-2) pastAcademic Magnet (1-5) 63-0 Friday night.
Costa’s TD passes included an 18-yard pass to Jarren McCoy, a 14-yard pass to Michael Long, and a 53-yard pass to McCoy for a second TD. Long scored two rushing TDs as well, including a 50-yard effort.
Bishop England’s defense was active all night, decisively shutting out Academic Magnet. Nate Abdou ran back a 39-yard interception for Bishop England. Drew Owens also scored for Bishop England, recovering a fumble and returning it for a 27-yard touchdown.
Oceanside 70, Phillip Simmons 0
Oceanside running back Keegan Williams rushed for 150 yards and scored six touchdown to lead Oceanside (8-0) to a huge 70-0 win over Philip Simmons (2-6).
Williams’ six rushing TDs came on just 11 attempts and included a 30-yard run. Quarterback Sean Cooney completed 12 of 13 passes for 200 yards and two TDs, both of which were caught by Walker Rhue.
Sophomore quarterback Garrison Kepley also saw some action, going 4-for-4 for 53 yards and a touchdown pass to Joel Osteen. Kepley also ran in a 1-yard touchdown for the Landsharks.
Palmetto Christian 60, Patrick Henry 20
Palmetto Christian quarterback Connor Rourk scored seven total touchdowns to lead the Eagles (5-2) past Patrick Henry Academy (3-6) 60-20 Friday night.
Rourk completed 4-of-4 passing for 129 yards and three TDs and rushed nine times for 245 yards and four TDs.
Wyatt Shogren caught a 45-yard touchdown pass and made 6 tackles on defense. Carson Rourk caught a 55-yard touchdown pass and made a team high 11 tackles.
Ethan Lowther made a 15-yard touchdown catch along with 7 tackles and an interception on defense.