Porter-Gaud dealt previously unbeaten Orangeburg Prep its first loss of the season, 47-13, Friday in Charleston.
The Cyclones held Orangeburg Prep scoreless through the final 27 minutes of the game.
Porter-Gaud never trailed in the game. The Cyclones went ahead early with a 5-yard touchdown run by Mitchell Coleman in the first quarter. Mitchell pushed the Cyclones back ahead, 14-7, with a 3-yard score in the second quarter.
Orangeburg Prep fired back with a 93-yard touchdown pass that trimmed the deficit to 14-13, following a failed conversion attempt. Tobias Lafayette answered for the Cyclones, returning the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown to send Porter-Gaud into halftime ahead 21-13.
McGregor Kellett extended the Cyclones’ cushion to 27-13 with a 1-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the third quarter. Matt Kelly sealed the win with three touchdown runs in the fourth quarter — the first from 20 yards out, the next from 11 and the third from 42.
Kelly accounted for 238 of the Cyclones’ 365 yards of offense. He ran for 130 yards on just 10 carries with the three scores, and passed for another 138 yards, completing 11 of 17 attempts.
Porter-Gaud limited Orangeburg Prep to just 203 yards of total offense, just 50 on the ground. Senior linebacker J.D. Key logged 10 total tackles, seven solo, two for a loss, to go with an interception and fumble recovery.
Porter-Gaud (3-2) will host Heathwood Hall (4-2) on Friday.
Hammond 55, First Baptist 7
First Baptist suffered its first loss of the season, 55-7, at Hammond Friday in Columbia.
The Skyhawks led 28-0 after the first quarter and 48-0 by halftime. Senior quarterback Jackson Muschamp hit 12 of 14 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns. Highly sought-after defensive end Jordan Burch had a receiving touchdown, a passing touchdown and two sacks. Capers Stokes ran eight times for 102 yards for Hammond, and Andre Wilson caught four passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score.
Junior quarterback Will Daniel led the Hurricanes offense, passing for 160 yards and a touchdown and running for 80 on nine carries. Daniel found Sincere Brown ona 33-yard touchdown with five minutes left to play for the Hurricanes lone score. Brown finished with four catches for 95 yards and the score. First Baptist eighth-grader Davian Brown ran for 53 yards on eight carries and lost a fumble.
First Baptist (5-1) hosts undefeated Laurence Manning (5-0) on Friday.
Whale Branch 36, Philip Simmons 9
Philip Simmons fell 39-6 at undefeated Whale Branch Friday in Beaufort.
The Warriors led 14-0 at the end of the opening quarter and 21-3 by halftime.
Whale Branch ran for 294 yards. Quarterback Jaylen Reeves rushed for 119 yards on nine carries and scored twice. De'Arius Hazel added 83 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, and Jadon Grant ran for 41 yards and two scores.
The Warriors defense limited Philip Simmons to 202 total yards and forced two turnovers.
Tyler Harper led the Iron Horse offense with 76 yards on 16 carries. Harper also logged 14 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense. Quarterback Peyton Woolridge passed for 69 yards and a touchdown — a 10-yard score to R.J. Watson in the fourth quarter — while running for another 13 yards.
Philip Simmons (1-4) will host Timberland (3-1) on Friday.
St. John’s Christian 42, Palmetto Christian 28
Palmetto Christian’s Connor Rourk passed for 112 yards and two scores, both to Wyatt Shogren, but it wasn’t enough as PCA (3-1) fell by 42-28 to St. John’s Christian (3-1).
Shogren caught three balls for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Rourk tacked on 167 rushing touchdowns and another two scores.
Kendall Chakeris led the defense with 7 tackles, 3 Tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 fumble recovery. Stephen Segars recorded 10 tackles, while Carson Rourk and Dalton Welch each had nine tackles from their linebacker positions. Ethan Lowther added seven tackles followed by Joe Pascutti with six tackles.