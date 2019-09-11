It’ll be No. 7 Oceanside against No. 8 Gray Friday at The Citadel.
The undefeated 2-0 Landsharks slipped a spot to seventh in the latest Class AA state rankings, despite not playing a game last week because of Hurricane Dorian.
Oceanside entered Week 2 tied with Southside Christian at No. 6 in AA. The Landsharks’ game against Socastee scheduled for last Friday was canceled. Southside Christian did play, though, beating Woodruff 37-10. The Sabres’ 27-point win over the Wolverines — then ranked ninth in AAA — pushed them up to No. 4 in this week’s AA state rankings. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Saluda and Oceanside each in turn slid down a position to make room.
Gray began the season ranked fourth in AA, but dropped to eighth following a 62-47 loss to AAA No. 7 Gilbert in the opening week. Gray defeated its next two opponents, Swansea and Dreher, by a combined score of 119-19, both on the road.
Oceanside and Gray, sister charter schools founded two years apart, will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium in downtown Charleston.
Abbeville, Barnwell and Timberland, remain first, second and third, respectively, atop Class AA. Abbeville will host Southside Christian on Friday.
Undefeated Fort Dorchester remains third in Class AAAAA, where it began the season, but is now tied with Byrnes. The Patriots have outscored Glynn (Ga.) and Cane Bay by a combined score of 80-6 this season. Byrnes moved up No. 4 following its 44-7 win over Hough (N.C.) last week. Berkeley held stead at No. 10. The Stags have outscored their first two opponents — Stall and Ashley Ridge — 96-12. Three-time defending state champion Dutch Fork, 2-0 after a season-opening tie in a shortened game against Mallard Creek (N.C.), remains the top team in AAAAA.
Fort Dorchester will travel to Wando on Friday before hosting Berkeley on Sept. 20. Wando earned a 32-20 home win over Summerville — who at the time was receiving top-10 votes — in its only game this season. The Warriors visit Berkeley Oct. 4.
Defending state champion Myrtle Beach is still the top-ranked team in AAAA. The Seahawks are 1-0 following a 52-7 road win at Hanahan.
Baptist Hill remains the eighth-ranked team in Class A, despite an 0-2 start to the season that includes a 58-12 road loss at Oceanside and 31-12 home loss to Bishop England. St. John’s received votes in Class A.
Sept. 10 SCHSL state rankings
Class AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (12)
2. Gaffney
T3. Byrnes
T3. Fort Dorchester
5. Dorman
6. T.L. Hanna
7. Sumter
8. River Bluff
9. West Florence
10. Berkeley
Others receiving votes: Carolina Forest
Class AAAA
1. Myrtle Beach (12)
2. Daniel
3. North Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Wilson
6. Hartsville
7. Greer
8. AC Flora
9. Ridge View
10. Eastside
Others receiving votes: North Augusta, Walhalla, Greenville, Wren, Belton-Honea Path, Travelers Rest
Class AAA
1. Dillon (8)
2. Chapman (3)
3. Camden
4. Chester
5. May River
6. Wade Hampton
7. Gilbert
8. Cheraw
9. Strom Thurmond
10. Aynor
Others receiving votes: Marion, Woodruff, Indian Land, Union County, Fairfield Central, Newberry
Class AA
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Barnwell
3. Timberland
4. Southside Christian
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Saluda
7. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Whale Branch
10. Andrew Jackson
Others receiving votes: Pageland Central, Woodland, East Clarendon
Class A
1. Green Sea Floyds (10)
2. Wagener-Salley (1)
3. Lamar (1)
4. Lake View
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. C.E. Murray
7. Denmark-Olar
8. Baptist Hill
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Branchville
Other receiving votes: Great Falls, Williston-Elko, St. John’s, Calhoun Falls, McBee, Dixie, Hemingway